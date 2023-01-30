Esri Releases Book on How Businesses Can Integrate Location Intelligence

Guide by University of Redlands Business Experts Is Written for Professionals and Students Seeking a Spatial Edge

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whether selecting the best site for a new store or understanding demographic e-commerce data, companies today must know where to source, operate, and market to grow their customer base. But how does a company get started integrating location analytics into its business development, marketing, and operations? To help organizations take a geographic approach to business, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Spatial Business: Competing and Leading with Location Analytics.

The book examines how location is a key factor in making intelligent business decisions and achieving success. Through varied in-depth, real-world examples, readers learn how location analytics solutions can be designed, deployed, and managed from strategic and operational perspectives. Each chapter covers a key concept within business and how a spatial strategy can benefit organizations. A companion website, spatialbusiness.com, gives readers an additional resource.

Written by experts in spatial technology business and designed for business professionals and students, Spatial Business: Competing and Leading with Location Analytics provides a road map for realizing the potential of geospatial data across the entire business value chain.

Spatial Business: Competing and Leading with Location Analytics is available in print (ISBN: 9781589485334, 264 pages, US$107.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589485341, US$107.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Esri has partners and local distributors in over 100 countries on six continents, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2023 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com