Esri Releases Book for Young Readers about Water Cycle and Wastewater Treatment Process

Winn and Doug the Waterdrops: A Water Cycle and Wastewater Story Follows Characters from Vapor to Runoff

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of the major effects of climate change is shifts in the water cycle. Moving forward, people will need to adjust traditional water management practices to adapt better and use resources more sustainably. Water resource engineers and wastewater operators play a vital role in this mission. To educate young learners about the issue, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released a picture book series that details the water cycle and wastewater treatment system. One of the books in the series, Winn and Doug the Waterdrops: A Water Cycle and Wastewater Story, shows readers where water comes from, where it goes once it gets to the surface, and why the water cycle is so important.

Intended for ages 5–10 in grades 1–5, Winn and Doug the Waterdrops features two stories in one book, colorful illustrations that are engaging and easy to follow, in-book activities to further learning and understanding of concepts, and a glossary of terms that may be new to young readers. A companion website will also be available, offering additional activities related to the book that explore GIS technology in depth.

Winn and Doug the Waterdrops is perfect for encouraging critical and creative thinking. Spatial analysis and critical thinking skills in K–12 students better prepare them for success, especially in science, engineering, and mathematics. The book will broaden a child’s perspective of the world; enhance a child’s knowledge of the built environment; and raise awareness of career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

Written by Tim Olson and Rick Lohmann, Winn and Doug the Waterdrops is part of the STEAM at Work! series. The collection of books was published in partnership with Bolton & Menk, Inc., an engineering and consulting firm, and includes the titles Will the Civil Engineer, Sam the Landscape Architect, Parker the Planner, and Lindsey the GIS Professional.

Winn and Doug the Waterdrops is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487208, US$19.99) and a paperback (ISBN: 9781589487192, US$19.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

