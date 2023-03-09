Esports Illustrated: A New Digital Destination for Gamers Launches, Powered By The Arena Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) and Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group today announced the launch of Esports Illustrated, a new media platform dedicated to providing exclusive, in-depth coverage of esports with analysis, player and team interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of major competitive gaming events.

“We are thrilled to launch Esports Illustrated, a trusted source of information and inspiration for those passionate about esports,” said L. Anthony Gaud, GaudHammer Gaming Group CEO. “Esports Illustrated ultimately seeks to cultivate a vibrant lifestyle brand for industry professionals, collegiate players, gamers, and global fans embracing popular esports titles such as League of Legends, Call of Duty, VALORANT, and Apex Legends.”

The Arena Group, home to more than 250 brands including Sports Illustrated, Parade, Men’s Journal, TheStreet, and over 109 million unique visitors according to Comscore in January, will power and integrate the new destination into SI.com. Sports Illustrated, through its youth sports tournaments division, Prospects by Sports Illustrated, has also been running esports tournaments across multiple titles for competitive and casual gamers since 2021.

“As Sports Illustrated continues to expand its reach, we are thrilled to provide our audiences with a comprehensive look into the games, players, and communities shaping the Esports industry,” said Chris Pirrone, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Sports Illustrated.

Visit Esports Illustrated and follow the brand on social media for the latest news and updates on Instagram @esportssi, Twitter @EsportsIllus, and TikTok @esportsillustrated.

Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, January 2023, U.S.

About The Arena Group



The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, and Men’s Journal to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

About Sports Illustrated



Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. SI’s award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 68-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from the best writers and photojournalists in the game at SI.com.

About Esports Illustrated



Created by Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group, Esports Illustrated (ESI) is dedicated to bringing life to the world of esports, providing on-the-scene coverage of major events and peering behind the scenes of some of the biggest games out there. Responsible first and foremost to our viewers, the brand is dedicated to tough, but fair coverage of the games and teams that propel esports forward while also celebrating the fun that has made life-long fans of gamers around the world and in all walks of life.

Contacts

For media inquiries:



DKC for Sports Illustrated

SI@dkcnews.com

Rachael Fink, The Arena Group



Rachael.Fink@thearenagroup.net