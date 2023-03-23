Eric Lazar of SpeedPro Chicago Loop Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

DENVER & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International Franchise Association (IFA) named Eric Lazar owner of SpeedPro Chicago Loop, which is a certified-disabled veteran owned large format printing franchise, as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year. Lazar was honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator. Lazar co-owns the studio with his business partner and longtime friend Rebecca Considine.

Lazar and his SpeedPro studio gained notoriety in 2020 for its inspirational ‘Signs of Hope and Thanks’ campaign in which they distributed signs across Chicago to raise money and express support for frontline workers and first responders during the COVID pandemic. The effort received both local and national media attention as a portion of the proceeds went to the benefit of the American Red Cross.

“Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising,” said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like Eric Lazar exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world.”

This is the second year in a row SpeedPro took home a Franchisee of the Year award with John Barber of SpeedPro Norcross winning the prestigious award in 2022. “It is an honor to see our franchisees once again being recognized for their leadership in franchising and success as entrepreneurs,” said SpeedPro CEO Paul Brewster.

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA’s partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship and supporting their fellow franchisees.

About SpeedPro

SpeedPro is a 170-location franchise in the U.S. and Canada and a supplier to IFA, specializing in large-format printing. SpeedPro’s primary product applications include wall, window and floor graphics, event displays, digital displays, signs and vehicle and fleet wraps. A variety of industries are served by SpeedPro including advertising and marketing companies, retail, healthcare, museums, galleries, restaurants, franchises, event venues, educational institutions and more. SpeedPro’s mission is to partner with businesses to achieve success through innovative visual solutions.

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 790,492 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.4 million direct jobs, $825.4 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

Contacts

Danielle Yuthas



danielley@speedpro.com

720-773-8631