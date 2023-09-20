Equinox Hotel New York Awarded in the Inaugural Ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023

The highly-anticipated list celebrates hotels from 35 destinations across six continents worldwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equinox Hotel New York, has been awarded a prestigious distinction, being one of the two hotels in the United States to be honored in the new global ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. The list was announced at a captivating awards ceremony in London and includes industry-defining hotels from 35 different locations across six continents worldwide. This long-awaited list is 50 Best’s first foray into the travel space, and its first new global ranking since the launch of The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2009.









Last night, the world of travel gathered from all corners of the globe to celebrate each other’s achievements at the announcement of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. Hosted at the historic Guildhall, the unveiling highlighted outstanding hotel experiences across the world that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travelers, and hoteliers.

Equinox Hotels is a hospitality extension and evolution of the Equinox brand, which has been recognized for its unique lifestyle positioning for over 30 years. With the adaptation of Equinox’s founding principles from their experience-defining approach, Equinox Hotels has envisioned, designed, and actualized a new category of luxury within the hospitality sector where the science of fitness meets the art of travel.

Located in Manhattan’s vibrant Hudson Yards, the hotel connects via the High Line to Chelsea and the Meatpacking District. Equinox Hotel New York amplifies every guest experience at the intersection of work and play, movement and nourishment, regeneration, and community. These pillars are reflected in the attention to detail and are weaved into a high-service culture, on-site 60,000 square-foot Equinox Club, multiple food and beverage offerings, an award-winning spa, and guest rooms scientifically designed to optimize your sleep. Every touchpoint at the Equinox Hotel New York has been thoroughly conceptualized and brought to life translating a high-performance lifestyle into a seamless extension of a life well-lived.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, comments: “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to every hotel on the list, each of which has clearly made a lasting impression on our Academy of travel experts. After seeing the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, it’s been especially fulfilling to see so many hoteliers from around the world gather in London to celebrate each other’s achievements under one roof for the first-ever awards ceremony for The World’s 50 Best Hotels. We hope this list inspires travel lovers to book somewhere truly spectacular for their next trip.”

Chris Norton, CEO of Equinox Hotels, comments: “We’re honored to be awarded in The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. This recognition reaffirms an innovative product that is truly unique and differentiated. We are redefining luxury for a new mindset and providing an unparalleled experience for a community of high performers who want it all.”

The launch of The World’s 50 Best Hotels is another step in 50 Best’s journey towards becoming the ultimate global reference point for the very best hospitality experiences across the world, encompassing restaurants, bars, and now hotels.

How the 50 Best Voting Works

The list is created from the votes of The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises 580 international well-traveled experts within the hotel and travel industry, with a 50/50 gender balance. The Academy is split into nine regions across the world, where each region is headed up by an Academy Chair. A minimum of 25% of the panel will be renewed each year. All voters, aside from the Academy Chairs, remain anonymous to eliminate the possibility of lobbying. At the point of voting, they are simply required to list the seven best hotels they have stayed in over the past 24 months in order of preference. Voting is carried out individually and strictly confidentially on a secure site and the results remain confidential until after the list announcement. Additional information is available on the 50 Best FAQs page here.

About Equinox Hotels

Equinox Hotels is a rapidly expanding, global luxury hospitality brand and management company built off the evolution of the Equinox brand. With a design-forward perspective and 360-approach to luxury lifestyle, the portfolio spans urban, resort, and destination locations globally set in architecturally stunning spaces built for high-performance living. Equinox Hotels has a robust global pipeline that is defining a new category of luxury.

About The World’s 50 Best Hotels

Following the success of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars, 50 Best launched The World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand’s first global launch since 2009. The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is created by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 580 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The World’s 50 Best Hotels event programme – including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business travellers and luxury travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The resulting list will be the first ranking of its kind to inspire consumers to book stays at the finest 50 properties in the world. The inaugural awards ceremony was held on 19 September 2023.

About William Reed

The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is owned and organised by William Reed, which also publishes The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (both launched in 2013), Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants (2022), as well as The World’s 50 Best Bars (2009), Asia’s 50 Best Bars (2016) and North America’s 50 Best Bars (2022). William Reed is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the list.

