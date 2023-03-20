Epsilon Named a Leader in Loyalty Technology Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm

~ Epsilon Achieves Highest Score in Strategy Category, Highest Scores Possible in 15 Criteria Including Global and Local Support and Member Engagement Capabilities

~ Latest Recognition Follows Epsilon’s Q2 2022 Inclusion as a Leader in the Customer Data Strategy and Activation Services Evaluation

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Epsilon–Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company and part of Publicis Groupe today announced it has been named as a Leader in “The Forrester WaveTM: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023” by Forrester Research, Inc. Epsilon earned the top score in the Strategy category and the highest score possible in 15 evaluation criteria, including global and local support, data management and scale, member engagement measurement, promotions and offer management, program KPI measurement and marketer user experience.

Epsilon was evaluated on the loyalty capabilities of its end-to-end loyalty solution, Epsilon PeopleCloud Loyalty. The company was one of 12 loyalty solutions providers assessed on their current offering, strategy and market presence.

“Epsilon leads with feature rich technology and well-resourced supporting services,” noted the report. “Epsilon’s solutions aim to create a value exchange between brands and customers that generates lasting emotional connections. Its planned enhancements are well-aligned to those goals, including optimizing AI/ML for more personalized offers and recommendations and modularizing its loyalty solution to reduce functionality that overlaps with clients’ existing martech stacks.”

“Epsilon PeopleCloud Loyalty is a powerful platform that excelled in many areas of our evaluation,” the report continued. “Its strongest capabilities lie in data management; the platform has privacy-focused expertise in stringing together customer data from a variety of sources. Epsilon offers robust preference management capabilities, including zero-party data collection and activation for a variety of loyalty use cases.”

Epsilon PeopleCloud Loyalty offers brands unparalleled performance and scale for accurate first-party data capture to deliver a one-to-one journey for each customer—creating more value for both brands and customers. The solution leverages a Value-Led LoyaltyTM approach that helps brands anticipate loyalty members’ needs, activate personalized offers in real-time across channels, measure results, and continuously optimize to drive loyal relationships and business goals.

“Epsilon has a rich tradition of powering some of the world’s most recognizable loyalty programs, and we are proud to be named as a Leader,” said Prabhu Kannan, Managing Director, Loyalty at Epsilon. “Our goal is to help brands unlock the power of their first-party data and create a value exchange with their customers. We work with marketers to develop and adapt their loyalty programs to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Epsilon PeopleCloud Loyalty gives brand marketers control over their loyalty programs to deliver to customers’ curated experiences resulting in lasting, meaningful connections.”

Epsilon’s holistic approach to first-party data management helps brands be more strategic in how they build, grow and activate data and insights to engage with customers, where they are most receptive. This recognition by Forrester compliments Epsilon’s previous inclusion as a Leader in “The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Data Strategy & Activation Services, Q2, 2022”.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. We connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients’ ability to harness the power of their first-party data to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence. We believe in an open, privacy-first advertising ecosystem. Over decades, we’ve built the industry’s most comprehensive identity graph to give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels and the open web. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com.

