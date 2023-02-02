Epic Pivot Hosts Cultural Transformation Business Summit

Nashville-region business leaders are invited to explore corporate culture solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epic Pivot, a leading values-driven consulting firm focused on human-centered innovation, today announced an upcoming business summit entitled, “Cultural Transformation: Engage Your Team and Avoid Quiet Quitting” for leaders seeking successful workplace culture strategies. This is an opportunity for Nashville area executives and innovators to explore positive, authentic corporate culture solutions as companies help their team members recover from burnout, imbalance, and disconnection.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 23 at The Wond’ry, Vanderbilt University’s Innovation Center. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. The summit is sponsored by CBRE, First Horizon, Global Logistics & Collapsible, Seraphim Analytics, Urban Campus & Core, and The Wond’ry, Vanderbilt’s Innovation Center. Scheduled sessions and presenters include:

Transforming your culture to let innovation thrive | Jay Morgan, Former VP Global Innovation and Design at Bayer Consumer Health; Former VP Global Innovation at Merck Consumer Health

“Corporate culture continues to be a priority for businesses that want to thrive in a post-pandemic environment,” said event host and Epic Pivot Partner Tabitha Scott. “Each session will provide attendees highly relevant opportunities with actionable steps to engage and retain talent across a variety of industries.”

At Epic Pivot, Scott and her colleagues have a vision guided by answering, “What makes real transformations succeed today?” They empower companies to be authentic, take responsibility, and make the leap. Epic Pivot believes that every organization must authentically own its outcomes, shadows, and actions, to achieve maximum, sustainable growth.

About Epic Pivot

Epic Pivot is on a mission: Make business a force of good in the world – and show organizations how they can thrive through purposeful transformation. Through a mix of human-centered design, insights, organizational design, and strategic methods, Epic Pivot provides a framework to work with companies who want to make a positive difference in the world and do well by doing good. Learn more by visiting www.epicpivot.com.

