Epic Gardening Acquires Botanical Interests to Grow Its Wholesale Offering Through Partnership with Independent Garden Centers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epic Gardening, the leading creator-led, content-to-commerce brand in gardening, announced today it has acquired Botanical Interests, the Broomfield, CO-based vegetable, herb and flower seed packet company. The addition of Botanical Interests greatly expands Epic Gardening’s reach into the wholesale market via partnership with existing Botanical Interests store partners and sales reps. The Botanical Interests brand, its Colorado headquarters, and all employees will be retained as part of the transaction.





Epic Gardening was founded in 2013 by Kevin Espiritu with the mission of teaching the world to garden through practical, entertaining content. The company has grown to become the most followed gardening community online, with over 6 million followers across its channels and an extensive library of written gardening guides. Its online store offers a highly curated offering of best-in-class gardening products, including its flagship product, Birdies Raised Beds.

Kevin Espiritu said, “My love of gardening started with a pack of ‘Marketmore’ cucumbers from Botanical Interests nearly 10 years ago, so to have the opportunity to be the new steward of this incredible brand is truly a full-circle moment. Despite our large online presence, a majority of our audience makes their gardening purchases at nurseries, garden centers, and the like. It makes sense—they’re the ‘third space’ for us gardeners, a place to spend time, dream, plan, and ultimately succeed in the garden. It’s our hope that we can bring our customers and flagship products, like the Birdies raised beds and seed starting trays, to Botanical Interests’ existing wholesale customers and continue to deliver the best seed assortment available.”

Botanical Interests, founded in 1995 by Judy Seaborn and Curtis Jones, offers nationwide distribution of more than 650 Non-GMO Project Verified varieties, including certified organic and heirloom vegetable, herb, and flower seeds specifically chosen for the home gardener. Botanical Interests has grown its customer base to over 4,500 existing stores across independent garden centers, nurseries, hardware stores and select natural food stores.

“Curtis and I are thrilled to see Botanical Interests and Epic Gardening come together to continue to grow our amazing community of gardeners,” said Co-founder and CEO Judy Seaborn. “Together, we share a passion for providing exceptional varieties of high-quality seed, detailed educational information to help the home gardener succeed, all while providing the best customer service in the industry. It’s an absolute pleasure to announce this acquisition, and take our passion for garden centers and educating gardeners to the next level.”

Epic Gardening plans to add new commerce categories and expand its network of experienced gardening creators by adding different growing perspectives and expertise on the Epic Gardening platform. In 2022, Epic Gardening added Jacques Lyakov of Jacques in the Garden, Chris Chung of Fluent Garden, and Briana Bosch of Blossom & Branch Farm to its creator squad with hopes of recruiting additional creator-educators in the coming years. To support that effort and the buildout of its content studio, Epic Gardening has brought on Melissa Schneider, a content veteran, as Head of Content.

About Epic Gardening

Epic Gardening is the leading creator-led, content-to-commerce company in gardening. Founded in 2013 with the mission of teaching the world to grow, Epic Gardening has become the most followed gardening brand across social media and YouTube. Millions of enthusiastic gardeners come to Epic Gardening for entertaining and informative growing content and to shop its online store of highly curated, best-in-class gardening products. www.epicgardening.com

About Botanical Interests

Botanical Interests, founded in 1995, offers more than 650 Non-GMO Project Verified varieties, including certified organic and heirloom vegetable, herb, and flower seeds specifically chosen for home gardeners. Their goal is to inspire and educate gardeners to grow beautiful and successful gardens using organic methods. High-quality seeds and environmental-friendly garden products are available for purchase at www.botanicalinterests.com, and at independent garden centers, nurseries, hardware stores and select natural food stores across the United States.

