Enviva Announces Four Senior Officer Appointments

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bioenergy–Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, today announced the appointments of a Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Sustainability Officer, Chief Administrative and People Officer, and General Counsel.

As the demand for reliable, dispatchable, and renewable alternatives to displace fossil fuels and secure a stable energy transition continues to increase, Enviva remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainably grow and scale its manufacturing and customer footprints.

To better ensure the success of its commercial growth trajectory, Enviva has appointed John-Paul Taylor to Chief Commercial Officer. Taylor joined Enviva as Vice President, Optimization and Origination in February 2014 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Fulfillment. Taylor has been instrumental in the company’s growth by working with Enviva’s customers to lower their dependence on coal and other fossil fuels. As Enviva enters new markets across the globe, Taylor will lead the effort to explore additional applications for sustainable woody biomass, particularly in hard-to-abate industrial sectors and sustainable biofuels.

With sustainability at the core of Enviva’s mission, Enviva has appointed Brandi Colander as Chief Sustainability Officer to maintain and enhance its role as an industry leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship. This function operates as an integral strategic partner throughout the Enviva enterprise. Colander joins the organization with extensive policy, sustainability, and external affairs experience. Prior to joining Enviva, Colander’s accomplishments spanned from leading the enterprise sustainability portfolio at WestRock as Chief Sustainability Officer, to serving as Associate Vice President, Natural Resources and Energy at the National Wildlife Federation, to serving as a Deputy Assistant Secretary for land and minerals management at the United States Department of the Interior. She has also served as Deputy General Counsel for the White House Council on Environmental Quality within the Executive Office of the President and as an attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Additionally, Enviva has announced the appointment of Roxanne Klein to Chief Administrative and People Officer. In her new role, she will assume responsibility for a variety of corporate and administrative functions in addition to overseeing the human resources function.

Finally, after close to a decade serving on, and ultimately leading, Enviva’s legal team under Bill Schmidt, Jason Paral has been appointed General Counsel and will maintain his role as Secretary. Throughout his tenure at Enviva, Paral has held positions of increasing responsibility and closely supported the other members of the executive team and our board of directors through major transactions, our corporate conversion at year-end 2021, and many other key milestones. Schmidt is stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel at Enviva to pursue other endeavors. During the transition, Schmidt will remain a key leader in advising the team and will oversee select strategic initiatives.

“Enviva has been a leader in the sustainable biomass business for 18 years and I strongly believe that our growth outlook has never been brighter as Enviva continues to play an increasingly valuable and important role in the energy transition,” said Thomas Meth, co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Enviva. “In order to achieve our ambitious growth goals both internationally and domestically, which include doubling Enviva’s size over the next several years, we need strategic and results-driven leadership from the top down and I have full confidence in the appointment of these new, highly talented officers.”

For more information on Enviva’s executive management team, visit our website, here.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Enviva is planning to commence construction of its 12th plant, near Bond, Mississippi, in early 2023. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with primarily creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, including those regarding Enviva’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Enviva disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Enviva cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Enviva. These risks include, but are not limited to: the volume and quality of products that we are able to produce or source and sell, which could be adversely affected by, among other things, operating or technical difficulties at our wood pellet production plants or deep-water marine terminals; the prices at which we are able to sell our products; the creditworthiness of our contract counterparties; the amount of low-cost wood fiber that we are able to procure and process, which could be adversely affected by, among other things, disruptions in supply or operating or financial difficulties suffered by our suppliers; changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations (or the interpretation thereof) related to renewable or low-carbon energy, the forestry products industry, the international shipping industry, or power, heat, or combined heat and power generators; changes in leadership plans and strategies; overall domestic and global political and economic conditions; and other factors, as described in Enviva’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the detailed factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Enviva’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as supplemented in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2022.

Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Enviva’s expectations and projections can be found in Enviva’s periodic filings with the SEC. Enviva’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

To learn more about Enviva please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Kate Walsh



Vice President, Investor Relations



+1 240-482-3856



investor.relations@envivabiomass.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

+1-301-657-5560



media@envivabiomass.com