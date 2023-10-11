Entri is now live in Sendmarc, making DNS modifications effortless

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entri, a company focused on custom domains solutions for SaaS companies, today announced that their signature DNS API product, known as Connect, is now live on Sendmarc. Now, the complex DNS setup required to secure custom domains for email addresses in Sendmarc can be automatically configured within the platform with Entri.





For every email platform user, DNS configuration remains an essential part of securing an email sending domain to protect against fraudsters and spammers.

Recipient inboxes look for these records to proactively detect malicious emails. When a user configures DNS records for an email account, it acts as a form of two-factor authentication for the sender, requiring the sender to set up DNS records in order to fully validate the domain, and ultimately, prove their ownership.

This process is essential in securing email sending domains from scammers, but also for ensuring deliverability.

All the same, it’s a process that most non-technical end users are completely unaware of. For Sendmarc, it was an opportunity to improve the usability of custom domains within their application.

“DNS modifications are error-prone and tedious,” says Keith Thompson, Co-founder and CTO at Sendmarc. “We were looking into a solution that could alleviate both of these pain points and give our customers a greater deal of automation.”

Now, with Sendmarc’s Entri integration, their users are able to automatically configure these DNS records in just a few clicks. Entri’s one-of-a-kind API for DNS configuration not only supports web-based DNS record setup, but also the more complex email DNS records, such as DMARC, DKIM, SPF, and MX records. Users of third-party email tools, such as Gmail, Zoho, and Outlook, are even able to automatically configure their DNS records for custom domains across those providers.

Using Entri, Sendmarc users are now able to automatically set up the DNS records essential for securing their email sending domains, and improving their deliverability scores.

“Entri integrates with all of the large DNS providers our customers use,” says Keith. “So it was an easy decision to go with a solution that got value to our customers faster than it would’ve been had we built the integrations ourselves.”

About Entri

Entri is the API for custom domains. Their growing suite of products enables software companies to connect, sell and power custom domains with just a few lines of code. Learn more about how Entri is improving domains usability at Entri.com.

About Sendmarc

Sendmarc is a pioneering email security company that specializes in providing cutting-edge solutions to combat email impersonation and cyber threats. Founded in 2018, the company’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by providing DMARC solutions that increase the safety and reliability of email communication for businesses of all sizes. With a team of dedicated experts and a passion for innovation, Sendmarc continues to set new standards in the email security industry.

