Entravision Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2023 results.





To access the conference call, please dial (844) 836-8739 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5440 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Thursday, November 16, 2023, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 10182461. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

About Entravision

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

