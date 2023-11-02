Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023.





Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record quarterly advertising revenue

Net revenue up 14% over the prior-year quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders down 71% compared to the prior-year quarter

Consolidated EBITDA down 45% compared to the prior-year quarter

Operating cash flow up 45% over the prior-year quarter

Free cash flow down 74% compared to the prior-year quarter

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share

“We achieved a record quarterly advertising revenue of $274.4 million, up 14% year-over-year, led by strength in our Digital segment, which now comprises 84% of total revenue,” said Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer. “We continued to execute on our Digital transformation strategy during the quarter with the signing of two new partnerships with Match and Pinterest to further diversify our portfolio of digital solutions. While non-returning political revenue and sales mix contributed to the year-over-year decline in our Consolidated EBITDA, we anticipate increased political spending ahead of the 2024 elections will benefit our Television and Audio segments and Consolidated EBITDA in the quarters to come.”

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of $4.4 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2023, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on December 14, 2023. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 10.

Unaudited Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three-Month Period Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net revenue $ 274,417 $ 241,014 14 % $ 786,804 $ 659,881 19 % Cost of revenue – digital (1) 199,289 157,095 27 % 562,881 431,951 30 % Operating expenses (2) 53,809 49,294 9 % 163,069 140,527 16 % Corporate expenses (3) 13,292 9,525 40 % 35,836 26,769 34 % Foreign currency (gain) loss 548 1,966 (72 )% 289 2,112 (86 )% Consolidated EBITDA (4) 14,185 25,972 (45 )% 41,420 66,566 (38 )% Free cash flow (5) $ 4,004 $ 15,443 (74 )% $ 9,470 $ 44,026 (78 )% Net income (loss) $ 2,732 $ 9,090 (70 )% $ 2,430 $ 19,444 (88 )% Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (13 ) $ – * $ (1 ) $ – * Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ – $ 303 (100 )% $ 342 $ 303 13 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,719 $ 9,393 (71 )% $ 2,771 $ 19,747 (86 )% Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.11 (73 )% $ 0.03 $ 0.23 (87 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 87,995,567 84,945,873 87,803,770 85,469,675 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 89,888,721 87,417,501 89,835,363 87,671,726

(1) Consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized. (2) Operating expenses include direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $2.6 million and $1.0 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $7.2 million and $2.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Corporate expenses include $4.4 million and $1.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $9.8 million and $5.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Consolidated EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other operating gain (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated EBITDA because that measure is defined in our 2017 Credit Agreement and 2023 Credit Agreement, and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. (5) Free cash flow is defined as consolidated EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, capital expenditures (less amounts reimbursed by landlord) and non-recurring cash expenses plus dividend income, and other operating gain (loss). Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.

Unaudited Financial Results (In thousands) Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change Net revenue $ 274,417 $ 241,014 14 % Cost of revenue – digital (1) 199,289 157,095 27 % Operating expenses (1) 53,809 49,294 9 % Corporate expenses (1) 13,292 9,525 40 % Depreciation and amortization 7,356 6,554 12 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,997 ) 734 * Impairment charge 989 — * Foreign currency (gain) loss 548 1,966 (72 )% Other operating (gain) loss — (58 ) (100 )% Operating income (loss) 5,131 15,904 (68 )% Interest expense, net (2,896 ) (2,267 ) 28 % Dividend income — 6 (100 )% Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (33 ) (473 ) (93 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 2,202 13,170 (83 )% Income tax benefit (expense) 530 (4,080 ) * Net income (loss) 2,732 9,090 (70 )% Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (13 ) — * Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 303 (100 )% Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,719 $ 9,393 (71 )%

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 2.

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $274.4 million, up 14% from $241.0 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $42.6 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not fully contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $6.1 million attributable to our television segment, primarily due to decreases in political advertising revenue and national advertising revenue, partially offset by increases in local advertising revenue and spectrum usage rights revenue. In addition, the overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $3.1 million attributable to our audio segment, primarily due to a decrease in political advertising revenue, and decreases in local and national advertising revenue.

Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $199.3 million, up 27% from $157.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased cost of revenue related to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not fully contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $53.8 million, up 9% from $49.3 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $4.1 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the timing of the 2023 annual restricted stock unit (“RSU”) grant to certain employees, which was made in February 2023 compared to the 2022 annual grant, which was made in December 2022, and due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in digital advertising revenue, an increase in salary expense, and due to various acquisitions, which did not fully contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. In addition, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $0.5 million was attributable to our audio segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in salaries. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million attributable to our television segment.

Corporate expenses in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $13.3 million, up 40% from $9.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above and RSU grant to our new CEO, and increases in professional service fees.

Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change Net revenue $ 786,804 $ 659,881 19 % Cost of revenue – digital (1) 562,881 431,951 30 % Operating expenses (1) 163,069 140,527 16 % Corporate expenses (1) 35,836 26,769 34 % Depreciation and amortization 20,336 19,212 6 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration (8,939 ) 6,810 * Impairment charge 989 — * Foreign currency (gain) loss 289 2,112 (86 )% Other operating (gain) loss — (1,011 ) (100 )% Operating income (loss) 12,343 33,511 (63 )% Interest expense, net (9,333 ) (5,309 ) 76 % Dividend income 32 20 60 % Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (94 ) (473 ) (80 )% Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (1,556 ) — * Income (loss) before income taxes 1,392 27,749 (95 )% Income tax benefit (expense) 1,038 (8,305 ) * Net income (loss) 2,430 19,444 (88 )% Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (1 ) — * Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 342 303 13 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,771 $ 19,747 (86 )%

Net revenue for the nine-month period of 2023 totaled $786.8 million, up 19% from $659.9 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $140.9 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not fully contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $9.1 million attributable to our television segment, primarily due to decreases in political advertising revenue and national advertising revenue, partially offset by increases in local advertising revenue, spectrum usage rights revenue and retransmission consent revenue. In addition, the overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $4.9 million attributable to our audio segment, primarily due to a decrease in political advertising revenue, and decreases in local and national advertising revenue.

Cost of revenue for the nine-month period of 2023 totaled $562.9 million, up 30% from $432.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase was due to increased cost of revenue related to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not fully contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period.

Operating expenses for the nine-month period of 2023 totaled $163.1 million, up 16% from $140.5 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $18.2 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in digital advertising revenue, an increase in salary expense, and due to various acquisitions, which did not fully contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. Additionally, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $0.9 million was attributable to our television segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, partially offset by a decrease in bad debt expense. In addition, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $3.5 million was attributable to our audio segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in salaries and increased rent expense in the temporary office space until the move to our new permanent offices, which was completed in June 2023.

Corporate expenses for the nine-month period of 2023 totaled $35.8 million, up 34% from $26.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above and RSU grant to our new CEO, and increases in professional service fees, audit fees and rent expense.

Balance Sheet and Related Metrics

Cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023 totaled $128.7 million. Total debt as defined in the Company’s credit agreement was $211.1 million. Net of $50 million of cash and marketable securities, total leverage as defined in the Company’s credit agreement was 2.1 times as of September 30, 2023. Net of total cash and marketable securities, total leverage was 1.1 times.

Unaudited Segment Results (In thousands) Three-Month Period Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net Revenue Digital $ 231,487 $ 188,877 23 % $ 657,865 $ 516,966 27 % Television 29,552 35,678 (17 )% 89,807 98,918 (9 )% Audio 13,378 16,459 (19 )% 39,132 43,997 (11 )% Total $ 274,417 $ 241,014 14 % $ 786,804 $ 659,881 19 % Cost of Revenue – digital (1) Digital $ 199,289 $ 157,095 27 % $ 562,881 $ 431,951 30 % Operating Expenses (1) Digital 23,173 19,080 21 % 69,755 51,577 35 % Television 19,892 20,003 (1 )% 59,859 58,969 2 % Audio 10,744 10,211 5 % 33,455 29,981 12 % Total $ 53,809 $ 49,294 9 % $ 163,069 $ 140,527 16 % Corporate Expenses (1) $ 13,292 $ 9,525 40 % $ 35,836 $ 26,769 34 % Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 14,185 $ 25,972 (45 )% $ 41,420 $ 66,566 (38 )%

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses, corporate expenses, and consolidated EBITDA are defined on page 2.

Notice of Conference Call

Entravision Communications Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (844) 836-8739 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5440 (Int’l) ten minutes prior to the start time and reference Conference ID number 10182461. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website located at www.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Financial Table Follows)

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 274,417 $ 241,014 $ 786,804 $ 659,881 Expenses: Cost of revenue – digital 199,289 157,095 562,881 431,951 Direct operating expenses 31,855 30,086 94,782 87,505 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,954 19,208 68,287 53,022 Corporate expenses 13,292 9,525 35,836 26,769 Depreciation and amortization 7,356 6,554 20,336 19,212 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,997 ) 734 (8,939 ) 6,810 Impairment charge 989 — 989 — Foreign currency (gain) loss 548 1,966 289 2,112 Other operating (gain) loss — (58 ) — (1,011 ) 269,286 225,110 774,461 626,370 Operating income (loss) 5,131 15,904 12,343 33,511 Interest expense (4,454 ) (3,055 ) (12,788 ) (7,225 ) Interest income 1,558 788 3,455 1,916 Dividend income — 6 32 20 Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (33 ) (473 ) (94 ) (473 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment — — (1,556 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 2,202 13,170 1,392 27,749 Income tax benefit (expense) 530 (4,080 ) 1,038 (8,305 ) Net income (loss) 2,732 9,090 2,430 19,444 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (13 ) — (1 ) — Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 303 342 303 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,719 $ 9,393 $ 2,771 $ 19,747 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 Cash dividends declared per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 87,995,567 84,945,873 87,803,770 85,469,675 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 89,888,721 87,417,501 89,835,363 87,671,726

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,624 $ 110,691 Marketable securities 18,063 44,528 Restricted cash 765 753 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 211,175 224,713 Assets held for sale 1,223 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,404 27,238 Total current assets 385,254 407,923 Property and equipment, net 67,750 61,362 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 55,706 61,811 Intangible assets not subject to amortization 207,453 207,453 Goodwill 90,672 86,991 Deferred income taxes 2,591 2,591 Operating leases right of use asset 45,159 44,413 Other assets 21,550 8,297 Total assets $ 876,135 $ 880,841 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 8,643 $ 5,256 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 240,417 237,415 Operating lease liabilities 7,150 5,570 Total current liabilities 256,210 248,241 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 201,301 207,292 Long-term operating lease liabilities 46,849 42,151 Other long-term liabilities 17,294 30,198 Deferred income taxes 68,464 67,590 Total liabilities 590,118 595,472 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 47,301 — Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 8 8 Class U common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 742,040 776,298 Accumulated deficit (501,604 ) (504,375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,729 ) (1,510 ) Total stockholders’ equity 238,716 270,422 Noncontrolling interest – 14,947 Total equity 238,716 285,369 Total liabilities and equity $ 876,135 $ 880,841

