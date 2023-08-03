Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023.


Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Record quarterly advertising revenue
  • Net revenue up 23% over the prior-year quarter
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.0 million compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.5 million in the prior-year quarter
  • Consolidated EBITDA down 37% compared to the prior-year quarter
  • Operating cash flow up 7% over the prior-year quarter
  • Free cash flow down 89% compared to the prior-year quarter
  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share

“We delivered another strong quarter at Entravision with record quarterly revenue of $273.4 million, increasing 23% year-over-year,” said Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer. “While elevated operating expenses led to a decline in adjusted EBITDA, we remain focused on managing expenses and leveraging our strong balance sheet to ensure we are well-positioned to grow in the current macroeconomic environment. We were also excited to welcome Michael Christenson as our new CEO at the beginning of July. We look forward to continuing to drive growth under his leadership.”

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of $4.4 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on September 14, 2023. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 10.

Unaudited Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share and per share data)
 

 

Three-Month Period

Six-Month Period

 

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

 

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Net revenue

$

273,381

 

$

221,695

23

%

$

512,387

 

$

418,867

22

%

Cost of revenue – digital (1)

 

195,836

 

 

144,965

35

%

 

363,592

 

 

274,856

32

%

Operating expenses (2)

 

56,630

 

 

47,371

20

%

 

109,260

 

 

91,233

20

%

Corporate expenses (3)

 

12,042

 

 

8,520

41

%

 

22,544

 

 

17,244

31

%

Foreign currency (gain) loss

 

697

 

 

993

(30

)%

 

(259

)

 

146

*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated EBITDA (4)

 

14,213

 

 

22,481

(37

)%

 

27,235

 

 

40,594

(33

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow (5)

$

1,558

 

$

14,256

(89

)%

$

5,466

 

$

28,583

(81

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(2,001

)

$

8,467

*

 

$

(302

)

$

10,354

*

 

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

$

12

 

$

*

 

$

12

 

$

*

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

 

$

*

 

$

342

 

$

*

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,989

)

$

8,467

*

 

$

52

 

$

10,354

(99

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.02

)

$

0.10

*

 

$

0.00

 

$

0.12

(100

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

 

87,787,772

 

 

84,959,130

 

 

 

87,706,282

 

 

85,735,916

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

87,787,772

 

 

86,985,817

 

 

 

89,807,095

 

 

87,803,178

 

 

(1)

Consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized.

(2)

Operating expenses include direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $2.7 million and $0.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4.6 million and $1.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(3)

Corporate expenses include $3.2 million and $1.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5.4 million and $3.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(4)

Consolidated EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other operating gain (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated EBITDA because that measure is defined in our 2017 Credit Agreement and 2023 Credit Agreement, and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings.

(5)

Free cash flow is defined as consolidated EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, capital expenditures (less amounts reimbursed by landlord) and non-recurring cash expenses plus dividend income, and other operating gain (loss). Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.
 

Unaudited Financial Results (In thousands)
 

 

Three-Month Period

 

Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Change

Net revenue

$

273,381

 

$

221,695

 

23

%

Cost of revenue – digital (1)

 

195,836

 

 

144,965

 

35

%

Operating expenses (1)

 

56,630

 

 

47,371

 

20

%

Corporate expenses (1)

 

12,042

 

 

8,520

 

41

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,509

 

 

6,263

 

4

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

1,123

 

 

976

 

15

%

Foreign currency (gain) loss

 

697

 

 

993

 

(30

)%

Other operating (gain) loss

 

 

 

(834

)

(100

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

544

 

 

13,441

 

(96

)%

Interest expense, net

 

(3,269

)

 

(1,612

)

103

%

Dividend income

 

14

 

 

11

 

27

%

Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities

 

(29

)

 

 

*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(2,740

)

 

11,840

 

*

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

739

 

 

(3,373

)

*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

(2,001

)

 

8,467

 

*

 

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

12

 

 

 

*

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,989

)

$

8,467

 

*

 

(1)

Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 2.
 

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $273.4 million, up 23% from $221.7 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $55.5 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $2.5 million attributable to our television segment, primarily due to decreases in political advertising revenue and national advertising revenue, partially offset by increases in local advertising revenue, spectrum usage rights revenue and retransmission consent revenue. In addition, the overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $1.4 million attributable to our audio segment, primarily due to a decrease in political advertising revenue, and decreases in local and national advertising revenue.

Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $195.8 million, up 35% from $145.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased cost of revenue related to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $56.6 million, up 20% from $47.4 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $7.8 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the timing of the 2023 annual restricted stock unit (“RSU”) grant to certain employees, which was made in February 2023 compared to the 2022 annual grant, which was made in December 2022, and due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in digital advertising revenue, an increase in salary expense, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. Additionally, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $0.1 million was attributable to our television segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, partially offset by a decrease in bad debt expense. In addition, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $1.3 million was attributable to our audio segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in salaries and increased rent expense in the temporary office space until the move to our new permanent offices, which was completed in June 2023.

Corporate expenses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $12.0 million, up 41% from $8.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and increases in professional service fees.

 

Six-Month Period

 

Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Change

Net revenue

$

512,387

 

$

418,867

 

22

%

Cost of revenue – digital (1)

 

363,592

 

 

274,856

 

32

%

Operating expenses (1)

 

109,260

 

 

91,233

 

20

%

Corporate expenses (1)

 

22,544

 

 

17,244

 

31

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,980

 

 

12,658

 

3

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(2,942

)

 

6,076

 

*

 

Foreign currency (gain) loss

 

(259

)

 

146

 

*

 

Other operating (gain) loss

 

 

 

(953

)

(100

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

7,212

 

 

17,607

 

(59

)%

Interest expense, net

 

(6,437

)

 

(3,042

)

112

%

Dividend income

 

32

 

 

14

 

129

%

Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities

 

(61

)

 

 

*

 

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

 

(1,556

)

 

 

*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(810

)

 

14,579

 

*

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

508

 

 

(4,225

)

*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

(302

)

 

10,354

 

*

 

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

12

 

 

 

*

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

342

 

 

 

*

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

52

 

$

10,354

 

(99

)%
 

Net revenue for the six-month period of 2023 totaled $512.4 million, up 22% from $418.9 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $98.3 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $2.9 million attributable to our television segment, primarily due to decreases in political advertising revenue and national advertising revenue, partially offset by increases in local advertising revenue, spectrum usage rights revenue and retransmission consent revenue. In addition, the overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $1.7 million attributable to our audio segment, primarily due to a decrease in political advertising revenue, and decreases in local and national advertising revenue.

Cost of revenue for the six-month period of 2023 totaled $363.6 million, up 32% from $274.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased cost of revenue related to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period.

Operating expenses for the six-month period of 2023 totaled $109.3 million, up 20% from $91.2 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $14.1 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in digital advertising revenue, an increase in salary expense, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. Additionally, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $1.0 million was attributable to our television segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above. In addition, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $2.9 million was attributable to our audio segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in salaries and increased rent expense in the temporary office space until the move to our new permanent offices, which was completed in June 2023.

Corporate expenses for the six-month period of 2023 totaled $22.5 million, up 31% from $17.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and increases in professional service fees, audit fees and rent expense.

Balance Sheet and Related Metrics

Cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2023 totaled $126.5 million. Total debt under the Company’s credit agreement was $210.3 million. Net of $50 million of cash and marketable securities, total leverage as defined in the Company’s credit agreement was 1.8 times as of June 30, 2023. Net of total cash and marketable securities, total leverage was 1.0 times.

Unaudited Segment Results (In thousands)
 

 

Three-Month Period

 

Six-Month Period

 

Ended June 30,

 

Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Change

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Change

Net Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital

$

229,896

$

174,378

32

%

$

426,378

$

328,089

30

%

Television

 

29,943

 

32,373

(8

)%

 

60,255

 

63,240

(5

)%

Audio

 

13,542

 

14,944

(9

)%

 

25,754

 

27,538

(6

)%

Total

$

273,381

$

221,695

23

%

$

512,387

$

418,867

22

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Revenue – digital (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital

$

195,836

$

144,965

35

%

$

363,592

$

274,856

32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital

 

25,043

 

17,262

45

%

 

46,582

 

32,497

43

%

Television

 

19,868

 

19,726

1

%

 

39,967

 

38,966

3

%

Audio

 

11,719

 

10,383

13

%

 

22,711

 

19,770

15

%

Total

$

56,630

$

47,371

20

%

$

109,260

$

91,233

20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Expenses (1)

$

12,042

$

8,520

41

%

$

22,544

$

17,244

31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated EBITDA (1)

$

14,213

$

22,481

(37

)%

$

27,235

$

40,594

(33

)%

(1)

Cost of revenue, operating expenses, corporate expenses, and consolidated EBITDA are defined on page 2.
 

Notice of Conference Call

Entravision Communications Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (844) 836-8739 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5440 (Int’l) ten minutes prior to the start time and reference Conference ID number 10180063. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website located at www.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Entravision Communications Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three-Month Period

Six-Month Period

 

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

 

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net revenue

$

273,381

 

$

221,695

 

$

512,387

 

$

418,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue – digital

 

195,836

 

 

144,965

 

 

363,592

 

 

274,856

 

Direct operating expenses

 

33,065

 

 

29,596

 

 

62,927

 

 

57,419

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

23,565

 

 

17,775

 

 

46,333

 

 

33,814

 

Corporate expenses

 

12,042

 

 

8,520

 

 

22,544

 

 

17,244

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,509

 

 

6,263

 

 

12,980

 

 

12,658

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

1,123

 

 

976

 

 

(2,942

)

 

6,076

 

Foreign currency (gain) loss

 

697

 

 

993

 

 

(259

)

 

146

 

Other operating (gain) loss

 

 

 

(834

)

 

 

 

(953

)

 

 

272,837

 

 

208,254

 

 

505,175

 

 

401,260

 

Operating income (loss)

 

544

 

 

13,441

 

 

7,212

 

 

17,607

 

Interest expense

 

(4,306

)

 

(2,334

)

 

(8,334

)

 

(4,170

)

Interest income

 

1,037

 

 

722

 

 

1,897

 

 

1,128

 

Dividend income

 

14

 

 

11

 

 

32

 

 

14

 

Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities

 

(29

)

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

(1,556

)

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(2,740

)

 

11,840

 

 

(810

)

 

14,579

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

739

 

 

(3,373

)

 

508

 

 

(4,225

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

(2,001

)

 

8,467

 

 

(302

)

 

10,354

 

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

12

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,989

)

$

8,467

 

$

52

 

$

10,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.02

)

$

0.10

 

$

0.00

 

$

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share, basic and diluted

$

0.05

 

$

0.03

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

 

87,787,772

 

 

84,959,130

 

 

87,706,282

 

 

85,735,916

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

87,787,772

 

 

86,985,817

 

 

89,807,095

 

 

87,803,178

 
 

Entravision Communications Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

99,580

 

$

110,691

 

Marketable securities

 

26,881

 

 

44,528

 

Restricted cash

 

761

 

 

753

 

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

210,008

 

 

224,713

 

Assets held for sale

 

301

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

36,655

 

 

27,238

 

Total current assets

 

374,186

 

 

407,923

 

Property and equipment, net

 

68,654

 

 

61,362

 

Intangible assets subject to amortization, net

 

60,089

 

 

61,811

 

Intangible assets not subject to amortization

 

207,453

 

 

207,453

 

Goodwill

 

90,706

 

 

86,991

 

Deferred income taxes

 

2,591

 

 

2,591

 

Operating leases right of use asset

 

45,204

 

 

44,413

 

Other assets

 

16,273

 

 

8,297

 

Total assets

$

865,156

 

$

880,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

6,799

 

$

5,256

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

236,276

 

 

237,415

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

6,397

 

 

5,570

 

Total current liabilities

 

249,472

 

 

248,241

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

 

204,574

 

 

207,292

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

46,863

 

 

42,151

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

14,538

 

 

30,198

 

Deferred income taxes

 

68,502

 

 

67,590

 

Total liabilities

 

583,949

 

 

595,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

47,288

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

8

 

 

8

 

Class U common stock

 

1

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

739,571

 

 

776,298

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(504,323

)

 

(504,375

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(1,338

)

 

(1,510

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

233,919

 

 

270,422

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

14,947

 

Total equity

 

233,919

 

 

285,369

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

865,156

 

$

880,841

 
 

Entravision Communications Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three-Month Period

 

Six-Month Period

 

Ended June 30,

 

Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(2,001

)

$

8,467

 

$

(302

)

$

10,354

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,509

 

 

6,263

 

 

12,980

 

 

12,658

 

Deferred income taxes

 

76

 

 

(2,854

)

 

(129

)

 

(3,213

)

Non-cash interest

 

46

 

 

431

 

 

179

 

 

711

 

Amortization of syndication contracts

 

120

 

 

115

 

 

240

 

 

231

 

Payments on syndication contracts

 

(121

)

 

(116

)

 

(241

)

 

(234

)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

5,968

 

 

2,636

 

 

10,021

 

 

5,209

 

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

 

29

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

(50

)

 

(487

)

 

18

 

 

(638

)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

1,556

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

1,123

 

 

976

 

 

(2,942

)

 

6,076

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

 

(15,677

)

 

(11,792

)

 

17,480

 

 

17,588

 

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets, operating leases right of use asset and other assets

 

(4,245

)

 

1,153

 

 

(3,297

)

 

(1,252

)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

18,619

 

 

4,895

 

 

11,467

 

 

15,416

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

10,396

 

 

9,687

 

 

47,091

 

 

62,906

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangibles

 

50

 

 

2,507

 

 

50

 

 

2,671

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(8,108

)

 

(1,662

)

 

(14,858

)

 

(3,209

)

Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired

 

(6,930

)

 

 

 

(6,930

)

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(775

)

 

(1,722

)

 

(10,172

)

 

(87,239

)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

12,389

 

 

10,499

 

 

28,093

 

 

10,499

 

Purchases of investments

 

(80

)

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

Issuance of loan receivable

 

(8,086

)

 

 

 

(8,086

)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(11,540

)

 

9,622

 

 

(12,103

)

 

(77,278

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

241

 

 

 

 

554

 

 

218

 

Tax payments related to shares withheld for share-based compensation plans

 

(15

)

 

(10

)

 

(95

)

 

(267

)

Payments on debt

 

(1,497

)

 

(750

)

 

(213,245

)

 

(1,500

)

Dividends paid

 

(4,396

)

 

(2,124

)

 

(8,782

)

 

(4,291

)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest

(2,834

 )

(3,380

 )

 

Repurchase of Class A common stock

 

 

 

(4,138

)

 

 

 

(11,280

)

Payment of contingent consideration

 

(31,710

)

 

(28,876

)

 

(31,710

)

 

(43,606

)

Principal payments under finance lease obligation

 

(38

)

 

(29

)

 

(76

)

 

(39

)

Proceeds from borrowings on debt

 

14

 

 

 

 

212,419

 

 

 

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

(492

)

 

 

 

(1,777

)

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(40,727

)

 

(35,927

)

 

(46,092

)

 

(60,765

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

(5

)

 

1

 

 

(6

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(41,871

)

 

(16,623

)

 

(11,103

)

 

(75,143

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning

 

142,212

 

 

127,323

 

 

111,444

 

 

185,843

 

Ending

$

100,341

 

$

110,700

 

$

100,341

 

$

110,700

 
 

