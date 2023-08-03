Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023.





Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record quarterly advertising revenue

Net revenue up 23% over the prior-year quarter

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.0 million compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.5 million in the prior-year quarter

Consolidated EBITDA down 37% compared to the prior-year quarter

Operating cash flow up 7% over the prior-year quarter

Free cash flow down 89% compared to the prior-year quarter

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share

“We delivered another strong quarter at Entravision with record quarterly revenue of $273.4 million, increasing 23% year-over-year,” said Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer. “While elevated operating expenses led to a decline in adjusted EBITDA, we remain focused on managing expenses and leveraging our strong balance sheet to ensure we are well-positioned to grow in the current macroeconomic environment. We were also excited to welcome Michael Christenson as our new CEO at the beginning of July. We look forward to continuing to drive growth under his leadership.”

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of $4.4 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on September 14, 2023. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 10.

Unaudited Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net revenue $ 273,381 $ 221,695 23 % $ 512,387 $ 418,867 22 % Cost of revenue – digital (1) 195,836 144,965 35 % 363,592 274,856 32 % Operating expenses (2) 56,630 47,371 20 % 109,260 91,233 20 % Corporate expenses (3) 12,042 8,520 41 % 22,544 17,244 31 % Foreign currency (gain) loss 697 993 (30 )% (259 ) 146 * Consolidated EBITDA (4) 14,213 22,481 (37 )% 27,235 40,594 (33 )% Free cash flow (5) $ 1,558 $ 14,256 (89 )% $ 5,466 $ 28,583 (81 )% Net income (loss) $ (2,001 ) $ 8,467 * $ (302 ) $ 10,354 * Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 12 $ – * $ 12 $ – * Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ – $ – * $ 342 $ – * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,989 ) $ 8,467 * $ 52 $ 10,354 (99 )% Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.10 * $ 0.00 $ 0.12 (100 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 87,787,772 84,959,130 87,706,282 85,735,916 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 87,787,772 86,985,817 89,807,095 87,803,178

(1) Consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized. (2) Operating expenses include direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $2.7 million and $0.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4.6 million and $1.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Corporate expenses include $3.2 million and $1.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5.4 million and $3.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Consolidated EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other operating gain (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated EBITDA because that measure is defined in our 2017 Credit Agreement and 2023 Credit Agreement, and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. (5) Free cash flow is defined as consolidated EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, capital expenditures (less amounts reimbursed by landlord) and non-recurring cash expenses plus dividend income, and other operating gain (loss). Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.

Unaudited Financial Results (In thousands) Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Net revenue $ 273,381 $ 221,695 23 % Cost of revenue – digital (1) 195,836 144,965 35 % Operating expenses (1) 56,630 47,371 20 % Corporate expenses (1) 12,042 8,520 41 % Depreciation and amortization 6,509 6,263 4 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,123 976 15 % Foreign currency (gain) loss 697 993 (30 )% Other operating (gain) loss — (834 ) (100 )% Operating income (loss) 544 13,441 (96 )% Interest expense, net (3,269 ) (1,612 ) 103 % Dividend income 14 11 27 % Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (29 ) — * Income (loss) before income taxes (2,740 ) 11,840 * Income tax benefit (expense) 739 (3,373 ) * Net income (loss) (2,001 ) 8,467 * Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 12 — * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,989 ) $ 8,467 *

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 2.

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $273.4 million, up 23% from $221.7 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $55.5 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $2.5 million attributable to our television segment, primarily due to decreases in political advertising revenue and national advertising revenue, partially offset by increases in local advertising revenue, spectrum usage rights revenue and retransmission consent revenue. In addition, the overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $1.4 million attributable to our audio segment, primarily due to a decrease in political advertising revenue, and decreases in local and national advertising revenue.

Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $195.8 million, up 35% from $145.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased cost of revenue related to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $56.6 million, up 20% from $47.4 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $7.8 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the timing of the 2023 annual restricted stock unit (“RSU”) grant to certain employees, which was made in February 2023 compared to the 2022 annual grant, which was made in December 2022, and due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in digital advertising revenue, an increase in salary expense, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. Additionally, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $0.1 million was attributable to our television segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, partially offset by a decrease in bad debt expense. In addition, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $1.3 million was attributable to our audio segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in salaries and increased rent expense in the temporary office space until the move to our new permanent offices, which was completed in June 2023.

Corporate expenses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $12.0 million, up 41% from $8.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and increases in professional service fees.

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Net revenue $ 512,387 $ 418,867 22 % Cost of revenue – digital (1) 363,592 274,856 32 % Operating expenses (1) 109,260 91,233 20 % Corporate expenses (1) 22,544 17,244 31 % Depreciation and amortization 12,980 12,658 3 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,942 ) 6,076 * Foreign currency (gain) loss (259 ) 146 * Other operating (gain) loss — (953 ) (100 )% Operating income (loss) 7,212 17,607 (59 )% Interest expense, net (6,437 ) (3,042 ) 112 % Dividend income 32 14 129 % Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (61 ) — * Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (1,556 ) — * Income (loss) before income taxes (810 ) 14,579 * Income tax benefit (expense) 508 (4,225 ) * Net income (loss) (302 ) 10,354 * Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 12 — * Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 342 — * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 52 $ 10,354 (99 )%

Net revenue for the six-month period of 2023 totaled $512.4 million, up 22% from $418.9 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $98.3 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $2.9 million attributable to our television segment, primarily due to decreases in political advertising revenue and national advertising revenue, partially offset by increases in local advertising revenue, spectrum usage rights revenue and retransmission consent revenue. In addition, the overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of $1.7 million attributable to our audio segment, primarily due to a decrease in political advertising revenue, and decreases in local and national advertising revenue.

Cost of revenue for the six-month period of 2023 totaled $363.6 million, up 32% from $274.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased cost of revenue related to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period.

Operating expenses for the six-month period of 2023 totaled $109.3 million, up 20% from $91.2 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, $14.1 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in digital advertising revenue, an increase in salary expense, and due to various acquisitions, which did not contribute to our financial results in our digital segment in the comparable period. Additionally, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $1.0 million was attributable to our television segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above. In addition, of the overall increase in operating expenses, $2.9 million was attributable to our audio segment primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and due to an increase in salaries and increased rent expense in the temporary office space until the move to our new permanent offices, which was completed in June 2023.

Corporate expenses for the six-month period of 2023 totaled $22.5 million, up 31% from $17.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, which is mainly a result of the 2023 annual RSU grant timing mentioned above, and increases in professional service fees, audit fees and rent expense.

Balance Sheet and Related Metrics

Cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2023 totaled $126.5 million. Total debt under the Company’s credit agreement was $210.3 million. Net of $50 million of cash and marketable securities, total leverage as defined in the Company’s credit agreement was 1.8 times as of June 30, 2023. Net of total cash and marketable securities, total leverage was 1.0 times.

Unaudited Segment Results (In thousands) Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net Revenue Digital $ 229,896 $ 174,378 32 % $ 426,378 $ 328,089 30 % Television 29,943 32,373 (8 )% 60,255 63,240 (5 )% Audio 13,542 14,944 (9 )% 25,754 27,538 (6 )% Total $ 273,381 $ 221,695 23 % $ 512,387 $ 418,867 22 % Cost of Revenue – digital (1) Digital $ 195,836 $ 144,965 35 % $ 363,592 $ 274,856 32 % Operating Expenses (1) Digital 25,043 17,262 45 % 46,582 32,497 43 % Television 19,868 19,726 1 % 39,967 38,966 3 % Audio 11,719 10,383 13 % 22,711 19,770 15 % Total $ 56,630 $ 47,371 20 % $ 109,260 $ 91,233 20 % Corporate Expenses (1) $ 12,042 $ 8,520 41 % $ 22,544 $ 17,244 31 % Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 14,213 $ 22,481 (37 )% $ 27,235 $ 40,594 (33 )%

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses, corporate expenses, and consolidated EBITDA are defined on page 2.

Notice of Conference Call

Entravision Communications Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (844) 836-8739 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5440 (Int’l) ten minutes prior to the start time and reference Conference ID number 10180063. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website located at www.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 273,381 $ 221,695 $ 512,387 $ 418,867 Expenses: Cost of revenue – digital 195,836 144,965 363,592 274,856 Direct operating expenses 33,065 29,596 62,927 57,419 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,565 17,775 46,333 33,814 Corporate expenses 12,042 8,520 22,544 17,244 Depreciation and amortization 6,509 6,263 12,980 12,658 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,123 976 (2,942 ) 6,076 Foreign currency (gain) loss 697 993 (259 ) 146 Other operating (gain) loss — (834 ) — (953 ) 272,837 208,254 505,175 401,260 Operating income (loss) 544 13,441 7,212 17,607 Interest expense (4,306 ) (2,334 ) (8,334 ) (4,170 ) Interest income 1,037 722 1,897 1,128 Dividend income 14 11 32 14 Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (29 ) — (61 ) — Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment — — (1,556 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes (2,740 ) 11,840 (810 ) 14,579 Income tax benefit (expense) 739 (3,373 ) 508 (4,225 ) Net income (loss) (2,001 ) 8,467 (302 ) 10,354 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 12 — 12 — Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 342 — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,989 ) $ 8,467 $ 52 $ 10,354 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.00 $ 0.12 Cash dividends declared per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 87,787,772 84,959,130 87,706,282 85,735,916 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 87,787,772 86,985,817 89,807,095 87,803,178

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,580 $ 110,691 Marketable securities 26,881 44,528 Restricted cash 761 753 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 210,008 224,713 Assets held for sale 301 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,655 27,238 Total current assets 374,186 407,923 Property and equipment, net 68,654 61,362 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 60,089 61,811 Intangible assets not subject to amortization 207,453 207,453 Goodwill 90,706 86,991 Deferred income taxes 2,591 2,591 Operating leases right of use asset 45,204 44,413 Other assets 16,273 8,297 Total assets $ 865,156 $ 880,841 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,799 $ 5,256 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 236,276 237,415 Operating lease liabilities 6,397 5,570 Total current liabilities 249,472 248,241 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 204,574 207,292 Long-term operating lease liabilities 46,863 42,151 Other long-term liabilities 14,538 30,198 Deferred income taxes 68,502 67,590 Total liabilities 583,949 595,472 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 47,288 — Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 8 8 Class U common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 739,571 776,298 Accumulated deficit (504,323 ) (504,375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,338 ) (1,510 ) Total stockholders’ equity 233,919 270,422 Noncontrolling interest – 14,947 Total equity 233,919 285,369 Total liabilities and equity $ 865,156 $ 880,841

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Three-Month Period Six-Month Period Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,001 ) $ 8,467 $ (302 ) $ 10,354 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,509 6,263 12,980 12,658 Deferred income taxes 76 (2,854 ) (129 ) (3,213 ) Non-cash interest 46 431 179 711 Amortization of syndication contracts 120 115 240 231 Payments on syndication contracts (121 ) (116 ) (241 ) (234 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 5,968 2,636 10,021 5,209 (Gain) loss on marketable securities 29 — 61 – (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (50 ) (487 ) 18 (638 ) (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment — — 1,556 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,123 976 (2,942 ) 6,076 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (15,677 ) (11,792 ) 17,480 17,588 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets, operating leases right of use asset and other assets (4,245 ) 1,153 (3,297 ) (1,252 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,619 4,895 11,467 15,416 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,396 9,687 47,091 62,906 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangibles 50 2,507 50 2,671 Purchases of property and equipment (8,108 ) (1,662 ) (14,858 ) (3,209 ) Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired (6,930 ) — (6,930 ) — Purchases of marketable securities (775 ) (1,722 ) (10,172 ) (87,239 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 12,389 10,499 28,093 10,499 Purchases of investments (80 ) — (200 ) — Issuance of loan receivable (8,086 ) — (8,086 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,540 ) 9,622 (12,103 ) (77,278 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 241 — 554 218 Tax payments related to shares withheld for share-based compensation plans (15 ) (10 ) (95 ) (267 ) Payments on debt (1,497 ) (750 ) (213,245 ) (1,500 ) Dividends paid (4,396 ) (2,124 ) (8,782 ) (4,291 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (2,834 ) — (3,380 ) — Repurchase of Class A common stock — (4,138 ) — (11,280 ) Payment of contingent consideration (31,710 ) (28,876 ) (31,710 ) (43,606 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligation (38 ) (29 ) (76 ) (39 ) Proceeds from borrowings on debt 14 — 212,419 — Payments for debt issuance costs (492 ) — (1,777 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (40,727 ) (35,927 ) (46,092 ) (60,765 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — (5 ) 1 (6 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (41,871 ) (16,623 ) (11,103 ) (75,143 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning 142,212 127,323 111,444 185,843 Ending $ 100,341 $ 110,700 $ 100,341 $ 110,700

