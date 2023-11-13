Entravision Appoints Jack Randall as Executive Vice President of Political and Strategic Sales

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced the hire of Jack Randall as Executive Vice President of Political and Strategic Sales, effective November 13, 2023. In his new role, Mr. Randall will lead the development and execution of high-impact sales strategies tailored specifically for the political and advocacy sector. Mr. Randall’s expertise and understanding of the unique needs of this segment will help propel the Company to new heights by optimizing Entravision’s potential in what will be the highest funded election cycle in U.S. history. Mr. Randall will report to Chris Munoz, Executive Vice President of National Sales.





“We eagerly welcome Jack to the Entravision team,” said Chris Munoz, Executive Vice President of National Sales, Entravision. “His remarkable expertise in media sales, coupled with a deep understanding of our audience, instills confidence in his capacity to spearhead our endeavors in this specialized field. Jack’s appointment stands as a significant milestone for our company, underscoring our dedication to innovation and strategic growth.”

Mr. Randall brings more than 40 years of experience as an accomplished executive in the media industry. He previously served as Head of Strategic Sales at T-Mobile Advertising Solutions from 2022 to 2023, where he worked directly with brands to develop custom interactive content and proprietary custom audiences for targeted media plans. Previously, he served as VP Business Development at Octopus Interactive, which was acquired by T-Mobile in 2022. Prior to that, Mr. Randall served as Chief Commercial Officer for consumer research company, CivicScience, and spent 20 years in roles of increasing seniority at Univision Communications Inc., a leading Spanish-language media company. Mr. Randall is Principal, Business Strategy at his own firm, JRR Consulting LLC and is a member of The Executive Forum and Co-Chair of the Media, Marketing, and Insights SIG. Mr. Randall graduated from Wake Forest University and holds certifications in Digital Marketing and Google Adwords.

“Entravision’s commitment to the Latino community is unwavering, and I am thrilled to join a company that recognizes the vital role of this community in shaping our future,” said Mr. Randall. “As a longtime advocate for the Hispanic community, I look forward to contributing to Entravision’s growth trajectory ahead.”

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

