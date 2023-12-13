Enterprise Connect Announces Women in Communications Spotlight Awards and IT Hero Award Winners

Best of Enterprise Connect Nominations Open through January 26, 2024





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, celebrates individuals and teams working in enterprise IT and communications organizations. Today, Enterprise Connect announces the Women in Communications Spotlight Awards and the IT Hero Award winners. Enterprise Connect takes place March 25-28, 2024 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Register here.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and customer experience. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services and applications, and helps attendees understand the industry.

Women in Communications Spotlight Awards



Enterprise Connect is committed to fostering the careers of women in communications/collaboration roles within the enterprise. The Women in Communications Spotlight Awards recognize and celebrate women who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership and expertise in technology. Through their actions and leadership, they serve as role models for a new generation of women seeking to excel in the profession of enterprise IT and communications. The Spotlight award is part of Enterprise Connect’s extensive Women in Communications program.

Women in Communications Spotlight Awards winners:

Adriane Davis, Manager of Telecommunications, Stearns Weaver Miller

Karen Hines Gordon, Telecom Supervisor, King & Spalding LLP

Geana Kay-Nash, Vice President of Customer and IT Systems Support, Little Caesars Enterprises/Illitch Enterprises

IT Hero Award



The IT Hero Award honors enterprise IT professionals and teams who go above and beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to provide exceptional service, vision, and expertise to their organizations. Whether seasoned enterprise IT professionals or high-impact new performers, IT Hero award honorees show outstanding initiative and dedication in helping to make a difference in their enterprises.

IT Hero Award winners:

Nick Crocker, Senior Voice Engineer, Apple

Haydn Miller, Senior Director of Engineering, Travelers

Aaron Roe, CTO Products & Solutions – Managing Director and Firm Director – Information Technology, Deloitte

Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect said, “Our programs showcase the incredible talent in the enterprise communications and customer experience industry. We congratulate all of the winners on their leadership, impact and excellence. We wish them continued success in their careers and look forward to celebrating them at Enterprise Connect in March.”

Best of Enterprise Connect



The Best of Enterprise Connect award program recognizes excellence and innovation by technology providers. The program recognizes outstanding achievements within four categories, including: Best Innovation in Customer Experience; Best Innovation for Meetings/Conferencing; Best Innovation for Systems Management; and Most Innovative Use of AI.

Nominations for Best of Enterprise Connect 2024 are open to Enterprise Connect exhibitors through January 26, 2024. Click here to make a submission.

