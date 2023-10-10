Enterprise Connect Announces 2024 Event Program, with a Heavy Focus on Enterprise End User Speakers

Leading Event for Enterprise Communications and Customer Experience Takes Place in March; Women in Communications Spotlight and IT Hero Awards Submissions Open through October 20





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, today announces the 2024 event program, which offers the enterprise IT community increased opportunities for learning and networking, and this year will feature over a dozen sessions led by IT decision-makers at major enterprises. Enterprise Connect brings IT decision-makers together to explore the trends and technologies driving enterprise communications and customer experience through expert-led conference sessions, along with extensive peer networking and an exhibit floor featuring all the major industry players. The event takes place March 25-28, 2024 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Register here.

“I’m thrilled to have an incredibly robust lineup of speakers representing large enterprises, who will lead sessions that their peers will find invaluable,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “Enterprise Connect is where the enterprise IT community gathers to exchange knowledge, network with peers and experts, and together explore new technologies and strategies for communications, collaboration and customer experience. That’s never been truer than this coming year.” Among the enterprises represented on the program are Delta Air Lines, Weyerhaeuser, Medtronic, U.S. Bank, EY, Yum! Brands, Keurig Dr Pepper, Palm Beach County, and Cushman & Wakefield.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and customer experience. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services and applications, and helps attendees understand the industry.

The Enterprise Connect Conference Program offers more than 50 sessions spanning ten tracks, four of which are new this year:

New: Vertical Industry Focus

Vertical Industry Focus New: AI & Automation

AI & Automation New: Data & Analytics

Data & Analytics New: Employee Experience

Employee Experience Communications & Collaboration 2027

Collaboration Platforms & UC

CPaaS & Composable Communications

Customer Experience/Contact Center

Security & Compliance

Video Collaboration & A/V

New this year, on Monday, March 25, Enterprise Connect will offer half-day training classes for strategic decision-makers, covering Microsoft Teams, AI in the Contact Center and Contact Center Management.

Plus, Enterprise Connect offers more networking opportunities, including post-session networking and topic-specific meet-ups on the show floor.

View the Enterprise Connect conference agenda here.

Enterprise Connect Award Programs



Enterprise Connect celebrates both individuals and teams working in enterprise IT and communications organizations.

Enterprise Connect’s Women in Communications Spotlight Awards: Enterprise Connect is committed to fostering the careers of women in communications/collaboration roles within the enterprise. The awards program recognizes and celebrates women who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership and expertise in technology. Through their actions and leadership, they serve as role models for a new generation of women seeking to excel in the profession of enterprise IT and communications. The Spotlight award is part of Enterprise Connect’s extensive Women in Communications program. The award submission deadline is October 20, 2023.

Enterprise Connect’s IT Hero Award: The award program honors enterprise IT professionals and teams who go above and beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to provide exceptional service, vision, and expertise to their organizations. Whether seasoned enterprise IT professionals or high-impact new performers, IT Hero award honorees show outstanding initiative and dedication in helping to make a difference in their enterprises. The award submission deadline is October 20, 2023.

To register to attend Enterprise Connect 2024, click here.

For media registration click here.

For information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Will Wise at [email protected].

View the exhibitor list here.

Click here for more information on Enterprise Connect or follow Enterprise Connect on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Enterprise Connect



For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

Contacts

Media

Meryl Franzman



Enterprise Connect



[email protected]