Enterprise Connect 2024 Expands Conference Program, Adds RingCentral CEO Keynote

Offers 16 Conference Sessions Led by Over 20 End User Speakers from Major Enterprises; Best of Enterprise Connect Award Submission Deadline January 26





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, today announces Tarek Robbiati, Chief Executive Officer of RingCentral will deliver a keynote presentation. Enterprise Connect takes place March 25-28, 2024 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Register here.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and customer experience. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services and applications, and helps attendees understand the industry.

Robbiati is a strategic and financial executive with experience across the telecom, media, technology and financial services industries. In addition to his position as Chief Executive Officer, Robbiati is also a member of the RingCentral Board of Directors. Prior to taking over as RingCentral CEO, Robbiati served as Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Strategy of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he helped oversee the company’s portfolio transformation and financial growth. Earlier, Robbiati served as Chief Financial Officer of Sprint Corporation. Prior to these roles, Robbiati served in various executive positions across the globe at FlexiGroup Limited in Australia, Telstra International Group in Hong Kong and Telstra’s Hong Kong-based subsidiary CSL Limited. Earlier in his career, Robbiati held leadership positions at global credit insurer Atradius, Orange PLC in the UK, investment bank Lehman Brothers, and the global consultancy Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom leaders will also deliver keynotes.

“We are pleased to welcome Tarek Robbiati to our program. He will provide our audience with strategic insights that will help them prepare for the future,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “In addition, this year we’ve added a truly amazing roster of speakers representing large enterprises to our program. They’ll share real-world information and experiences on topics ranging from videoconference meeting rooms to AI in the contact center to end user experience, and much more.”

End-User Sessions and Case Studies from Major Enterprises

Enterprise Connect 2024 will offer increased opportunities for learning. The program will feature 16 breakout and main-stage sessions led by over 20 IT decision-makers from major enterprises including Delta Air Lines, Experian, EY, Cushman & Wakefield, Cargill, and more. These enterprise-focused sessions will offer attendees valuable insight into enterprise communications and customer experience technologies. Select case studies include:

View the Enterprise Connect conference agenda here.

Best of Enterprise Connect Award Program

The Best of Enterprise Connect award program recognizes excellence and innovation from the industry’s technology providers. Entries are reviewed for technology advancement, innovation and business impact. Award categories include:

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Best Innovation for Meetings/Conferencing

Best Innovation for Systems Management

Most Innovative Use of AI

Enterprise Connect sponsors can click here to make a submission. Submissions will be accepted through January 26, 2024.

To register to attend Enterprise Connect 2024, click here.

For media registration click here.

For information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Will Wise at [email protected].

View the exhibitor list here.

Click here for more information on Enterprise Connect or follow Enterprise Connect on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

Contacts

Media

Meryl Franzman



Enterprise Connect



[email protected]