Enterprise Connect 2024 Announces Keynotes by Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, today announces keynote presentations from executives at Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom. The event takes place March 25-28, 2024 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Register here.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and customer experience. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services and applications, and helps attendees understand the industry.

“We’re excited to have top executives from the largest, most impactful technology providers serving the enterprise communications, collaboration, and contact center industry,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “With AI and other technologies driving transformative change, hearing from these leaders will prove invaluable to helping our audience understand where the industry is heading, so they can plan their strategic direction.”

Nicole Herskowitz, Vice President, Microsoft Teams & Platform will present the opening keynote address on Tuesday, March 26. An active leader in the technology sector for over 25 years, Herskowitz leads Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Mesh and Microsoft 365 Platform product marketing. Previously, she held leadership roles on the Microsoft Azure, Visual Studio, SharePoint and Project businesses. During her tenure at Microsoft, Herskowitz’s responsibilities have included product management, product marketing, and sales in both worldwide and European offices. Prior to Microsoft, Herskowitz worked at a startup focused on customer relationship management SaaS. Herskowitz started her career as a strategy and technology consultant at Arthur Andersen.

Javed Khan, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Collaboration, Cisco will also present a keynote address on Tuesday, March 26. With over 20 years of enterprise and consumer product leadership, Khan is passionate about delivering unrivaled collaboration experiences that fuel the future of work. He is responsible for the multi-billion-dollar business that includes the award-winning Webex product portfolio, including Cisco Collaboration Devices, the Webex Suite, Webex Contact Center, Webex Connect and Webex Events and has delivered thousands of innovations and transformed the portfolio to help customers prepare for the next normal. Khan has held several leadership roles at Cisco, including Vice President/General Manager for the Calling and Meetings business units. Prior, he served as Vice President of Enterprise and Consumer Security products at Symantec. He began his career as an engineer at Novell Networks and at Symantec.

Smita Hashim, Chief Product Officer, Zoom will present a keynote address on Wednesday, March 27. With more than 20 years of product management experience across Google and Microsoft, Hashim is responsible for leading Zoom’s product management. Her product experience spans leading delivery of television over IP networks at Microsoft, leading and scaling Google Meet, and managing real-time communications platform and products at Microsoft Teams. Additionally, Hashim led Google Voice (Phone), Google Calendar and Tasks, Google Adwords product suite for local advertisers and Google Chromebooks device portfolio and ecosystems.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

