Enterprise Connect 2023 Celebrates Excellence, Announces the Winners of the Women in Communications Spotlight Awards and the IT Hero Award

Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program Submissions Deadline January 27

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today announces the winners of the Women in Communications Spotlight Awards and the IT Hero Award. Enterprise Connect 2023 takes place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally. Register here. Use Promo Code Connect23 to save $300 off Orlando conference rates.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services and applications, and helps attendees understand their role.

“Enterprise communications professionals kept businesses running during the pandemic, and now the job of supporting the shift to the next model of work is proving more nuanced but no less demanding. That’s why IT and communications specialists’ work is more critical than ever,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “We are delighted to celebrate the individuals working in enterprise IT and communications organizations with our awards programs. We are continually amazed by the leadership and innovation exemplified by these award winners and we congratulate them on their success.”

Fostering the careers of women in the field of enterprise communications and IT is more important than ever. Enterprise Connect’s Women in Communications Spotlight Awards program recognizes and celebrates women who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership and expertise in technology. Through their actions and leadership, they serve as role models for a new generation of women seeking to excel in the profession of enterprise IT and communications. The Spotlight award is part of Enterprise Connect’s extensive Women in Communications program.

Spotlight Award Winners:

JoDe Beitler, IT Technical Director for Platforms, Infrastructure and Network Engineering, University of Pennsylvania

Jocelyn DeMaio, Assistant Vice President of Workspace, Collaboration Services & End User Experience, The Hartford Insurance

Gail Mahan, Director, Call Ctr Planning & Technology, Guest CARE, Alaska Airlines

Enterprise Connect’s IT Hero Award program honors enterprise IT professionals and teams who go above and beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to provide exceptional service, vision, and expertise to their organizations. Whether seasoned enterprise IT professionals or high-impact new performers, IT Hero award honorees show outstanding initiative and dedication in helping to make a difference in their enterprises.

IT Hero Award Winners:

Dexter Cole, Infrastructure & Operations Manager, Oldcastle APG

Eddie Nesbeth, Application Analyst, Davidson College

Dana Urban, Systems Admin Director, FromYouFlowers

The Best of Enterprise Connect 2023 awards program recognizes excellence and innovation in enterprise communications and collaboration technology. The submission deadline is January 27.

Enhanced Focus on Sustainability, Diversity, Accessibility & Inclusion



Enterprise Connect’s goal is to help make the enterprise communications and collaboration industry as diverse as possible and ensure there are opportunities for the next-generation of aspiring tech professionals. Enterprise Connect is partnering with The Diversity Org, a nonprofit dedicated to helping underrepresented and minority students learn about how to obtain high-income and corporate careers. Together with Diversity Org, Enterprise Connect will bring a group of Orlando-area students to the conference to help them learn about our industry, meet leaders and become inspired to pursue careers in IT/communications technology. Learn more here.

Fostering the careers of women in the field of enterprise communications and IT is more important than ever, Enterprise Connect will feature its most extensive Women in Communications program to date.

This year’s Women in Communication program offers opportunities for learning, exchanging ideas and creating connections that help build careers as well as recognizing excellence. The Women in Communications Luncheon brings women enterprise communications and collaboration professionals together for networking and lunch as well as an interactive town hall-style discussion with a panel of women leaders in enterprise IT and communications.

For the first time, on March 27, Enterprise Connect will host a Main Stage General Session where attendees will hear from women leaders in enterprise communications organizations who will address the opportunities, challenges and experiences they’ve seen, and offer their advice and encouragement for current and future women leaders.

Enterprise Connect believes that IT/communications teams can improve accessibility for employees with disabilities. Communications/collaboration technology offers many ways to improve the employee experience and Enterprise Connect will feature content and programs that will inspire attendees to be difference-makers within their enterprises when it comes to accessibility. Sessions include:

