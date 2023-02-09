Enterprise Connect 2023 Announces Finalists for Best of Enterprise Connect Industry Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, today announces the finalists for the Best of Enterprise Connect awards program. Best of Enterprise Connect recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges reviewed entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation and business impact.

Finalists for the Best in Enterprise Connect awards are:

OVERALL Best in Enterprise Connect

AWS –AWS End User Computing, which features Zoom media optimization for VDI, multi-region resilience, passwordless authentication, and WorkSpaces Streaming Protocol (WSP) remote access

Bandwidth –For a product to be announced in March

Five9 –For a product to be announced

–For a product to be announced PolyAI –PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

SpeechLogix –For a product to be announced later this month

–For a product to be announced later this month Theta Lake–Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite, which provides compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms and enables organizations to expand their use of communication platforms – for video, voice, documents, and chat content

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Bandwidth –For a product to be announced in March

Cognigy –For a product to be announced

Genesys –For a product to be announced in March

–For a product to be announced in March NICE –Enlighten XO + AutoFlow, which automates bot training and creation with AI-determined intents, conversation paths, and utterances derived from real human conversations.

PolyAI–PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

Best Innovation for Employee Experience Management

Cyara –Botium, an all-in-one automated quality assurance platform to assure, maintain and monitor voicebots, chatbots and conversational AI

Microsoft –For a product to be announced in March

–For a product to be announced in March Owl Labs –Meeting Owl 3, which uses a 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker, which automatically zoom in on speaking meeting participants through audio and visual cues, creating an immersive experience for hybrid teams

Vonage –For a product to be announced in March

Vyopta–For a product to be announced in March

Best Innovation for Accessibility

Zoom–Zoom Virtual Agent, which can feature live transcription technology for customers with hearing loss

Most Innovative Use of AI

PolyAI –PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

–PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release) Theta Lake–Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite (see above)

“Over the past year there has been tremendous innovation in our industry. This year’s finalists showcase the forward-thinking technologies that will lead the way to help enterprises of the future. We congratulate the finalists on their achievements,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect.

Winners will be announced during an awards presentation at Enterprise Connect 2023 on Tuesday, March 28. Enterprise Connect 2023 takes place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally. To register to attend Enterprise Connect 2023, click here. Use Promo Code Connect23 to save $300 off Orlando conference rates.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

