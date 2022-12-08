Enterprise Connect 2023 Adds Keynotes by Google Conversational AI and Zoom Platform Leaders

Leading Event for Enterprise Communications and Customer Experience Takes Place in March; Women in Communications Spotlight and IT Hero Awards Submission Deadlines Extended

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, today announces executives from Google and Zoom will deliver keynote presentations. Enterprise Connect 2023 takes place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally. Register to attend here.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services and applications, and helps attendees understand the fast-developing trends in enterprise communications and customer experience technologies.

Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect said, “Enterprise communications professionals face daunting challenges as we head into 2023, from economic uncertainty to ongoing workplace transition to the constant need to provide end users and customers with the technology tools they need. At our event in March we will cover the most pressing requirements that enterprise decision-makers face, while also showcasing the future so IT professionals will be ready for technology and organizational challenges over the next few years.”

Behshad Behzadi, PhD, Vice President of Engineering, Conversational AI, Google Cloud will present a keynote address on March 29. Behzadi is a distinguished computer scientist with expertise in algorithms, web search ranking, natural language understanding, speech recognition and machine learning. He leads Google Cloud Conversational AI, focusing on applying Google’s latest advancements in AI to reimagine and automate customer services and operations for large enterprises. Behzadi has played a key role in Google’s AI-first strategy as co-founder of the Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Smart Display and the Next Gen Assistant, a breakthrough in mobile assistant technology with on-device Machine Learning for a lightning fast experience.

Joseph Chong, Head of Platform & Industry Marketing, Zoom will also present a keynote address on March 29. Chong oversees Zoom’s product portfolio, including communications and collaboration, customer experience, sales automation, and marketing events products. He brings more than 25 years’ experience to Zoom, where he leads a team focused on driving product value and adoption for customers across enterprise and consumer segments. Prior to Zoom, Chong was Vice President of Product Marketing at Salesforce for Service Cloud. Before Salesforce, he led marketing for Mobile App Promotion for Twitter leading up to and beyond Twitter’s successful public offering in 2013, and served as a product manager at PayPal and GM at several startups, focusing on payments, customer experience, performance advertising, and data science.

These executives join previously-announced keynoters Nicole Herskowitz, Vice President, Microsoft Teams & Platform Marketing and Javed Khan, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Collaboration, Cisco. Additional keynotes will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Enterprise Connect Conference Program offers more than 50 sessions spanning nine tracks that encompass critical industry topics including:

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Video Collaboration & A/V

Collaboration Platforms

CPaaS & APIs

Unified Communications & UCaaS

Workplace Strategies

Management & Networks

Security & Compliance

Communications & Collaboration 2026, offering a strategic vision of technology transformation over the next three years

View the Enterprise Connect conference agenda here.

Enterprise Connect Award Programs

Enterprise Connect celebrates individuals working in enterprise IT and communications organizations.

Enterprise Connect’s Women in Communications Spotlight Awards: Fostering the careers of women in the field of enterprise communications and IT is more important than ever. The awards program recognizes and celebrates women who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership and expertise in technology. Through their actions and leadership, they serve as role models for a new generation of women seeking to excel in the profession of enterprise IT and communications. The Spotlight award is part of Enterprise Connect’s extensive Women in Communications program. The submission deadline has been extended to December 31, 2022.

Enterprise Connect’s IT Hero Award: The award program honors enterprise IT professionals and teams who go above and beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to provide exceptional service, vision, and expertise to their organizations. Whether seasoned enterprise IT professionals or high-impact new performers, IT Hero award honorees show outstanding initiative and dedication in helping to make a difference in their enterprises. The submission deadline has been extended to December 31, 2022.

Best of Enterprise Connect 2023: The awards program recognizes excellence and innovation in enterprise communications and collaboration technology. The submission deadline is January 27, 2023.

To register to attend Enterprise Connect 2023, click here. Enterprise Connect will also offer a digital component for enterprise communications and collaboration professionals to participate digitally.

For media registration click here.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Sandra Kupiec at Sandra.Kupiec@informa.com.

View the exhibitor list here.

Stay connected with Enterprise Connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Contacts

Media

Meryl Franzman



Enterprise Connect



E: meryl.franzman@informa.com