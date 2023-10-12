ENet Selects Aria Systems for Its Cloud BSS Strategy, Further Expanding Aria’s Roster of Global Telecommunication Customers

Seamless integration with Salesforce, successful track record in telecom, and a best in class cloud platform were among the key factors leading to Aria’s selection by one of Guyana’s leading telecom and media providers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announced that ENet, Guyana’s leading provider of digital cable television, internet, information technology, and media services, has selected Aria Billing Cloud to manage subscribers across its fixed and postpaid lines of business. Aria will replace ENet’s current billing solution as the communications service provider engages in a broad digital transformation, which includes the implementation of Salesforce Communications Cloud.

ENet is the latest addition to Aria’s expanding roster of telecommunication providers across the globe, which also includes EXA, Liberty Latin America, M1, and REV. ENet’s decision to adopt a cloud-based billing system reflects its strategy to leverage the latest technologies, including AI, to enhance customer interactions. This move accelerates their ability to introduce new services to customers, while aiming to provide a superior customer service experience to expand market share.

“In our evaluation, we identified Aria Billing Cloud as a true telco-grade SaaS billing solution designed for the evolving demands of our business,” commented Vishok Persaud, ENet CEO. “In addition to the Aria team’s experience and deep understanding of the telecommunications industry, the company’s partnership with Salesforce, its ability to rapidly implement its platform and its use of AI significantly influenced our decision. This partnership promises to simplify and expedite the deployment process, aligning with our aggressive implementation timelines and specific business requirements.”

Founded in 2003, ENet has always been committed to offering its customers choice, innovation, and value. In 2020, the telecom operator marked a milestone by becoming the first to introduce 5G to the Guyana market. Upon integration, ENet plans to utilize the robust capabilities of the Aria Billing Cloud to handle billing, invoicing, and dunning for all its subscriber services, aiming to further enhance the customer experience through innovative offers. Overseeing this transition, Aria’s Professional Services team anticipates the integration process to be completed in less than 3 months.

“Telecommunications companies of all sizes continue to select Aria Billing Cloud as they move toward composable cloud-centric BSS solutions,” says Tom Dibble, Aria Systems CEO. “Aria’s flexibility, scalability, and open digital architecture make the platform ideally suited for any CSP looking for an easy-to-implement solution to optimize billing processes, introduce new digital services, and accelerate revenue growth. We’re excited to expand our footprint in Latin America by partnering with ENet.”

