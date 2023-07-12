Energage Announces Recipients of 2023 Top Workplaces National Industry Awards

Employee feedback reveals national winners in Distribution, Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Technology, and Construction

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#topworkplaces—Energage, the technology company behind the Top Workplaces program, today announced the winners of its annual National Industry Awards, adding Construction as a new category this year. The national employer recognition awards highlight organizations that listen to employee feedback and drive people-first cultures.





“Regularly gathering employee feedback is a key step to creating a workforce of motivated and fulfilled employees who feel empowered to do the best work for themselves and their organization,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “We’re always excited to recognize companies committed to elevating employees’ voices and are confident these organizations will continue to reap the benefits that come from doing so year over year.”

The 2023 Top Workplaces National Industry Awards are based on Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating companies are evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 17 years of culture research.

“A strong culture of employee listening has proven to help to combat the challenges that many organizations across industries are weathering, such as fostering employee retention, maintaining engagement among a distributed workforce, and mitigating burnout,” said Dan Kessler, Energage President. “Prioritizing the employee experience through feedback collection helps organizations align their decisions and strategies with what matters most to their employees.”

View winners of the 2023 Top Workplaces National Industry Awards here:

The Top Workplaces program offers employer recognition awards throughout the year. In October, winners of the quarterly Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards will be announced. To be considered, qualified companies must complete the required employee engagement survey by September 1, 2023. Go here for more details.

In addition to the program’s national awards, Top Workplaces partners with media outlets in 60 regional markets across the United States, including The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, Star Tribune, Chicago Tribune, and more. View more information here.

To explore and learn more about all Top Workplaces companies, please visit https://topworkplaces.com/directory/.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

