Endpoints News Appoints Ryan McRae as Chief Revenue Officer

LAWRENCE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech—Endpoints News, the biopharma industry’s leading daily news publisher, announced today the appointment of Ryan McRae as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Mr. McRae will direct the company’s growing subscription and advertising businesses.





He brings over a decade of media leadership experience to Endpoints, with previous senior revenue roles at The Atlantic, Business Insider and The Guardian. Prior to joining Endpoints, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Recount Media, a news startup focused on short-form video journalism. He has an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Endpoints’ revenue has nearly tripled in the last three years, and the company plans to expand into related verticals and launch new products to serve its specialized audience of biopharma and healthcare professionals. Since its founding in 2016, it has become a trusted, must-read source of news and analysis for the biopharmaceutical industry — with over 163,000 total subscribers and a team of journalists and staff in the US, Europe and Asia.

“Ryan is joining Endpoints at a time of rapid expansion, both in terms of our readership, editorial content and advertising businesses. In the last seven years, we’ve built a growing team of talented media professionals across the globe,” said John Carroll, Endpoints Editor & Founder. “As the top news destination for biopharma executives from the leading startups to large pharma, we’re thrilled to welcome Ryan as our new CRO to accelerate the business, as we continue to drive year over year growth and profitability to enhance value for our readers.”

“Endpoints continues to grow, and we’re investing in our digital marketing offerings to help clients connect with their target audiences in biopharma and beyond,” said Arsalan Arif, Endpoints Publisher & Founder. “We’re focused on delivering for subscribers, and maintaining our leadership position as the top destination for biopharma news.”

“I’m excited to join Endpoints at a time of significant growth and expansion. Endpoints’ journalism and reach has an impact in biopharma, and I look forward to working with Arsalan, John, and the team as the company enters its next phase of growth,” said Ryan McRae, Endpoints Chief Revenue Officer. “I’m fortunate to join these media industry veterans as they continue to expand Endpoints’ scope and reach on a global scale.”

About Endpoints News

Endpoints News is biopharma’s trusted news authority, widely read at thousands of innovative biotechs and every top-50 pharmaceutical in the world. With a fully-remote workforce, Endpoints publishes three daily news reports, produces multiple industry-leading events and builds products connecting and informing sophisticated business audiences. For more information, visit www.endpts.com.

