Endpoints News Announces Women in Biopharma 2022 Winners

Virtual event today at 2 PM ET featuring this year’s 20 Women in Biopharma R&D honorees. Hosted by Endpoints editors Amber Tong and Nicole DeFeudis, including awards presentation and panel discussion





LAWRENCE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards—Endpoints News announced today its annual Women in Biopharma special report, featuring 20 of the most extraordinary women engaged in drug research and development worldwide.

Endpoints News has honored 60 women over the past three years who’ve made lasting impacts in the drug development field — and this year’s group is no exception. Join us as we celebrate another 20 leaders who are making waves in R&D and blazing paths for others to follow. For the third time, we’re bringing the celebration to a live virtual audience.

Winners will be recognized today at a live virtual event hosted by Endpoints editors Amber Tong and Nicole DeFeudis at 2 PM ET. Registration is open at https://womeninbio22.endpts.com/.

The 2022 Women in Biopharma winners are:

Lovisa Afzelius, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Apriori Bio; Origination Partner, Flagship Pioneering

Sheena Aurora, Vice President of Medical Affairs – Migraine, Impel Pharmaceuticals

Sue Dillon, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aro Biotherapeutics

Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, Global Head, Global Public Health R&D, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Ruth Gimeno, Group Vice President, Diabetes, Obesity & Cardiometabolic Research and Early Clinical Development, Eli Lilly and Company

Jennifer Gordon, Senior Vice President, R&D, Excision Biotherapeutics

Aida Habtezion, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Worldwide Medical and Safety, Pfizer

Jian Irish, President and Chief Operating Officer, Metagenomi

Louise Kirman, Director, Medical Chemistry, Cedilla Therapeutics

Suma Krishnan, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Krystal Biotech

Fiona Marshall, President, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Daré Bioscience Operations

Christel Menet, Chief Scientific Officer, Confo Therapeutics

Jane Parnes, Executive Medical Director, Medical Sciences, Amgen

Katy Rezvani, Professor, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson

Amber Salzman, Chief Executive Officer, Epic Bio

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, Intellia Therapeutics

Effie Tozzo, Chief Scientific Officer, Avilar Therapeutics

Barbara Wirostko, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Qlaris Bio

Lili Yang, Associate Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles

“Though women account for roughly half of all employees in the biopharma industry, according to a recent BIO report, they occupy few executive and C-suite roles, especially in R&D. We invite you to join us and celebrate and honor the women who are changing that narrative, and our panel discussion on how the industry can do better,” said Amber Tong, senior editor, Endpoints News.

A panel discussion moderated by Amber and Nicole titled: “From bench to boardroom, how can we empower more women to take charge?” will follow the virtual awards ceremony, featuring Jodie Morrison, Venture partner / Acting CEO, Atlas Ventures; Diem Nguyen, CEO, Xalud Therapeutics; Michelle Werner, CEO / CEO-Partner, Alltrna / Flagship Pioneering and Yesmean Wahdan, VP of US Medical Affairs in Women’s Healthcare, Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Women in Biopharma 2022 is sponsored by Forge Biologics and Precision ADVANCE.

“Despite the incredible work our honorees have done to break the glass ceiling in biopharma R&D, there’s still much more to do. Women continue to be underrepresented in the upper ranks of the biopharma field. I’d like to thank our sponsors Forge Biologics and Precision ADVANCE for their support of our independent journalism and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Arsalan Arif, Endpoints News founder and publisher. View the report here.

Endpoints News journalists selected the winners and conducted interviews throughout the year, culminating in today’s live event and written report. All biopharma industry professionals have access to Women in Biopharma with a basic Endpoints News subscription, which is complimentary.

