Endpoints News Announces the 2023 Winners of the Endpoints 11 Awards, Highlighting Biotech’s Most Promising Startups

This year’s winners include startups with ambitions to upend the fields of RNA, epigenetics, plant chemistry, genetic sequencing, gene therapy delivery, and how to get breakthrough treatments to the developing world. The winners were honored last night at the State Room in Boston, with support by presenting sponsors Catalent and Precision ADVANCE.

“This year’s challenge of selecting 11 of the most ambitious biotechs looking to go big or go home became a team project, with Andrew Dunn, Ryan Cross and Kyle LaHucik joining me in spreading the Endpoints net wider than ever before,” said John Carroll, founding editor of Endpoints News. “We coordinated a hunt for the top talent in the field, with a set of skilled investors boasting a track record of backing the best science with huge potential. It was a lot of fun. And it is not to be missed.”

The winners of the 2023 Endpoints 11 awards are:

Aera Therapeutics

ArsenalBio

Chroma Medicine

Enveda Biosciences

Immuneel Therapeutics

Isomorphic Labs

Maze Therapeutics

Orbital Therapeutics

ReNAgade Therapeutics

Seismic Therapeutic

Ultima Genomics

Full profiles on the winners were published this morning and are available here. Endpoints will highlight their profiles in the coming days, and has also conducted a look back at our past winners, which include 44 companies that have gone on to IPOs, raised substantial additional capital, been acquired, or had drugs approved.

About Endpoints

Endpoints News is biopharma’s trusted news authority, read by thousands of innovative biotechs and leading pharmaceutical companies. As part of the Financial Times’ FT Specialist group, Endpoints publishes daily newsletters, delivers top-tier reporting on its website, hosts industry-leading events and builds products connecting and informing sophisticated business audiences. For more information, visit www.endpts.com.

