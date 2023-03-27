Endpoints News Announces New Editorial Hires in Coverage Expansion

LAWRENCE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech—Endpoints News, the leading source for biopharma news, announced today the appointments of Jaimy Lee as Deputy Editor of newsletters, Andrew Dunn as Biopharma Correspondent and Ryan Cross as Senior Science Correspondent.





“We’re thrilled to have Jaimy, Andrew and Ryan join the Endpoints News team at this time of rapid growth. In the last few months, the Endpoints team has done challenging in-depth reporting, great feature stories, and phenomenal breaking news on the industry,” said Drew Armstrong, Executive Editor of Endpoints. “We plan to announce additional new hires in the coming months, including growing our breaking news and in-depth reporting in Washington.”

Jaimy Lee has more than 15 years of experience covering healthcare and business. She was most recently the health editor at MarketWatch, where her work during the Covid-19 pandemic was recognized by SABEW and the Newswomen’s Club of New York. She has held a mix of editing and reporting roles, including on LinkedIn’s editorial team, where she developed #TheCheckup newsletter and video series. Prior to LinkedIn, Jaimy was the executive editor of Medical Marketing + Media, and covered pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and the supply chain for Modern Healthcare. She is based in Brooklyn, NY.

Andrew Dunn was most recently a senior healthcare reporter at Business Insider focused on the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. He is focused on uncovering and explaining the future of the drug industry, ranging from nascent startups to pharma giants. Dunn previously worked as a reporter at BioPharma Dive, and his reporting has been cited by news outlets including the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times, and he’s appeared on CNBC, C-SPAN, and MSNBC to discuss his work. Dunn graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, majoring in journalism and economics, and lives in Washington, DC.

Ryan Cross joins Endpoints from the Boston Globe, where he covered biotechnology and science. Prior to the Globe, at Chemical & Engineering News he led coverage of Covid-19 vaccines, gene editing, and all things RNA. His work has appeared in MIT Technology Review, Science, Scientific American, and STAT. Ryan is a graduate of Boston University’s master’s program in science journalism, and he studied genetics, neuroscience, and medicinal chemistry at Purdue University. He lives in Cambridge, MA.

Jaimy, Andrew and Ryan will join the newsroom in April.

“This is only the beginning, and we’re dedicated to attracting top talent and remaining the top news and analysis destination for biopharma executives globally,” said John Carroll, Endpoints Editor & Founder.

“Our mission is to deliver the best news product in biopharma, and we’re delighted to welcome these talented journalists to our editorial team,” said Arsalan Arif, Endpoints Publisher & Founder.

Endpoints plans to launch new products to serve specialized audiences in biopharma and healthcare professionals. Since its founding in 2016, it has become a trusted, must-read source of news and analysis for the biopharmaceutical industry — with over 163,000 total subscribers and a team of journalists and staff in the US, Europe and Asia.

