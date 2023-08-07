Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. Welcomes New Vice President of Marketing

Andrea Stephens joins Encompass after stints with Newell Brands, The Legacy Companies and leading organizations in the home goods industry.









LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a division of Parts Town Unlimited and leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain solutions for a diverse range of product brands, today announced Andrea Stephens has been appointed to Vice President of Marketing.

Stephens brings more than 20 years of marketing experience to the role. Her unique background spans both business to business and ecommerce marketing, product management, market development and sales enablement. She holds a B.S. from Florida International University. She will leverage her dynamic skills to continue to advance the rapid growth of the Encompass business.

Stephens will lead the Encompass marketing team and drive revenue growth across key target markets using a multi-channel, integrated marketing strategy. Her expertise provides her with the tools to develop marketing strategy across different industries and collaborate across the organization to unlock and accelerate growth.

“With her customer-centric approach to marketing and her ability to build and inspire teams, we’re confident she will help propel Encompass to the next level” says Robert Coolidge, President and CEO of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions. “Her strong leadership skills and business acumen are assets that will enhance Encompass’ ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to deliver quality, innovative products and supply chain solutions to the marketplace.”

“Encompass is an innovative leader in the Home/Residential OEM parts space and I’m thrilled to join the team,” said Stephens. “Encompass’ potential is unlimited, and I look forward to leading our marketing team to build and accelerate our momentum in the months and years ahead.”

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited – the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution – in 2022 to expand its residential parts division, along with Dayton Appliance Parts.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

