Emplifi Unveils Strategic Partner Program to Help Brands Meet Modern Consumer Demands

Establishing new and extending existing Emplifi partnerships will enable businesses to deliver best-in-class customer experiences effectively and efficiently.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, a leading unified customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of the Emplifi Partner Program, building upon Emplifi’s wide range of marketing, commerce, and care solutions. The Empilfi Partner Program provides customers access to a broader range of software products and services, customized solutions, improved customer support, cost savings, and continuous innovation through Emplifi and its partners.

The program provides Emplifi Partners with benefits such as sales, marketing, and branding support, preferred integration into Emplifi solutions, access to exclusive partner managers, capability growth through dedicated training resources, early access to Emplifi innovations, financial incentives, networking opportunities and customized partnership tiers suiting their business requirements.

“Building partnerships in the technology space is a crucial component of our mission to supply brands with the solutions they need to meet the demands of the modern consumer,” said Emplifi Chief Growth Officer, Vijayanta Gupta. “We are proud to announce the launch of our Partner Program designed to create long-term, successful alliances with our partners for accelerating and simplifying the customer engagement transformation journey for our clients. This marks an exciting moment in our journey to extend Emplifi’s industry-leading technology to Social Platforms, Technology, and Solutions partners.”

Emplifi is already partnering with trusted companies such as Adobe, Shopify, and Oracle along with social media platforms Meta, TikTok, Snap Inc, Twitter, and YouTube. Global businesses are already taking advantage of these partnerships to provide their customers with better experiences.

A Word From Current Emplifi Partners:

“Emplifi has proven again and again to be a strategic partner for KAWO, supporting us in our growth and helping us build a truly global brand,” said Alex Li, CEO of KAWO. “The commitment of the entire Emplifi team to their customers as well as their drive to support global brands to reach new heights on social media has been truly inspirational to us.”

“We have partnered with Emplifi for a number of years and have consistently been impressed by their commitment and passion as we build a truly collaborative and strategic partnership,” said Leah Hutcheon, CEO of Appointed. “Collaborating with the Emplifi team has enabled us to deliver exceptional client experiences across the globe, time and time again.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Emplifi to help their customers expand their social media footprint by mobilizing their employee networks,” said Dan McCall, CEO of Influitive, a leader in Customer, Partner, and Employee Advocacy. “Market leaders like Emplifi know their customers need solutions from different vendors that are both complementary and backed by committed support teams. We look forward to ensuring our mutual customers get the full value from this partnership.”

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi is a partner to the major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Snapchat.

