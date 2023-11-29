Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud Recognized by TrustRadius ‘Best Of’ Awards 2023

TrustRadius, the B2B technology decisioning platform, awarded Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud across all three awards categories; Best Value for Price, Best Feature Set, and Best Relationship

NEW YORK–Emplifi, a leading unified customer engagement platform, today announced that its Social Marketing Cloud has earned recognition across all three categories at the 2023 TrustRadius 'Best Of' Awards.





TrustRadius, a respected customer voice and insights platform, helps tech buyers make informed decisions, based on over 220,000 reviews from industry peers and customers. Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud won in all three categories (Best Value, Best Feature Set and Best Relationship) based on verified customer reviews. These same reviews are what make up Emplifi’s 8.6/10 TR Score – a real-world indicator of the value it offers to Social Marketing teams across the industry.

Emplifi’s award-winning Social Marketing Cloud enables marketers to deliver authentic content at scale and boost engagement across all major social media channels, with best-in-class social media management tools, AI-powered capabilities to drive efficiency and User-Generated Content (UGC) features.

Social Marketers often cite Emplifi’s all-in-one platform, and social listening and customer care capabilities, as key differentiators. Specific comments shared by verified TrustRadius users spanning organizations of all sizes and industries include:

“Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud has proven to be an invaluable tool for our marketing team. It has improved our efficiency, enhanced our social media strategies, and contributed to our business’s overall success.” (Marketing and advertising company)

(Marketing and advertising company) “We use Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud for a wide variety of tasks connected to social media management…previously, this was very fragmented for us, and a number of different tools were being used.” (Insurance company)

(Insurance company) “Emplifi is excellent for managing customer relations/social media monitoring with its Community module. There’s an easy way to talk internally with staff to find the best response to a question or solution to a supporter/customer problem.” (Non-profit organization management company)

On this most recent TrustRadius recognition, Zarnaz Arlia, Emplifi CMO, said: “The role of social media marketers is simultaneously getting more important and more difficult. Today’s consumers expect authenticity and quick responses from the brands they interact with, so the potential of social marketing content to drive customer loyalty and subsequent revenue is significant. It’s wonderful to see Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud recognized by TrustRadius, based on the phenomenal feedback from real social marketing teams.”

“Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud secures first place in all three Best of Awards—Best Feature Set, Best Value, and Best Relationship. This resounding affirmation is attested by enthusiastic user feedback,” acknowledges Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Emplifi continues to excel in meeting and exceeding the expectations of social marketing teams.”

For those who want to see or add Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud reviews, visit TrustRadius.

About Emplifi



Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, and Snapchat.

About TrustRadius



TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use more than 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

Contacts

