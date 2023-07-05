Emplifi Receives Two 2023 Contact Center Technology Awards from CUSTOMER Magazine

Emplifi CX Cloud and Emplifi AI Composer honored for improving customer service technology and customer experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, a leading unified customer engagement platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Emplifi CX Cloud and Emplifi AI Composer as the 2023 Contact Center Technology Award winners, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine.





“The modern consumer is digital always and social first. That’s why Emplifi’s mission is to provide brands with the tools they need to make authentic connections with their customers consistently and at scale across digital platforms,” said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “We’re extremely proud that CUSTOMER Magazine has recognized Emplifi’s innovation and commitment to making it easier for marketing and care professionals to provide great experiences to their customers.”

Emplifi CX Cloud is a customer engagement platform used by businesses to amplify the right brand experiences at every touchpoint. The core differentiator in the marketplace is its unified engagement platform and Platform Intelligence Engine architecture, which combines foundational AI, automation, rule-based decisions, routing, and analytics across marketing, commerce and care solutions.

Emplifi AI Composer is a cost-effective solution that helps brands manage an omnichannel marketing approach. Businesses save on the resources associated with traditional content creation methods and improve operational efficiency. Emplifi AI Composer is a solution that prompts social media teams to input their message instructions and select various customizations such as tone, emojis, hashtags, or questions. It then modifies and enriches this content before using the OpenAI GPT-3 framework to generate the expected ready-to-publish social media copy.

“Congratulations to Emplifi for being awarded a 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Emplifi CX Cloud and Emplifi AI Composer have been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

The Contact Center Technology Awards, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. These awards distinguish their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2023 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.

