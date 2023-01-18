Emplifi Launches AI Composer Using OpenAI’s GPT-3 Framework to Generate Ready-to-Publish Social Media Copy for Businesses

Brands increase operational efficiency, productivity and workforce optimization by leveraging OpenAI’s GPT-3 language and learning models for automatic social media content generation.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform, today announced the launch of Emplifi™ AI Composer, a solution that generates ready-to-publish social media copy that helps brands increase efficiencies across their social platforms. The new capability is integrated within Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud and supports the OpenAI GPT-3 framework.

The modern consumer is digital and social-first, engaging with brands how and where they choose and not necessarily on channels the business prefers. Brands not only need to keep up, but stand out in a competitive and crowded marketplace.

“Emplifi is leveraging AI technology to make it easier for marketers to curate relevant and engaging social media content tailored for their audiences,” said Emplifi Chief Technology Officer Todd McCaslin. “OpenAI GPT-3 APIs have improved software performance and accuracy with iterative query and learning capabilities that streamline tasks and deliver insights to help professionals work more intelligently.”

Managing an omnichannel approach can be resource intensive, particularly during a time of changing economic stability. For businesses seeking operational efficiency across teams and budgets, Emplifi™ AI Composer is a cost-effective solution that saves on the resources associated with traditional content creation methods. The solution prompts social media teams to input their message instructions and select various customizations such as tone, emojis, hashtags or questions. It then modifies and enriches this content before using the OpenAI GPT-3 framework to generate the expected ready-to-publish social media copy. Analytics and insights from campaigns can also be used for better decision-making to inform and improve social media strategy.

“We see this becoming a transformative holistic solution to help manage social media presence and drive business outcomes – relevant to any organization, their size and budget,” adds McCaslin.

“Incorporating OpenAI’s Chat-GPT and GPT-3 into existing social commerce, marketing, and live support features allows consumers to take advantage of extraordinary new advancements in AI technology,” said IDC Research Director Heather Hershey. “This AI also potentially imparts a human-centered approach to content marketing and customer service teams’ team member experience. GPT-3 will allow content creators to avoid the churn and burn-out associated with online ‘content farms’. Marketing teams can spend less time rapidly generating content to appease social media algorithms and more time on strategy and quality engagements. ChatGPT was designed to augment – not replace – customer service teams by providing intuitive and seemingly empathetic interactions to customers en masse. Emplifi’s partnership with OpenAI shows its commitment to providing world-class customer experiences at scale.”

Emplifi™ AI Composer features include:

Omnichannel flexibility: ready-to-publish social media copy tailored to specific social media channels.

ready-to-publish social media copy tailored to specific social media channels. Human-led content: customization options such as tone or voice, use of emojis and hashtags or questions relevant to the audience.

customization options such as tone or voice, use of emojis and hashtags or questions relevant to the audience. Real-time performance analytics: monitoring competitive content as well as market trends.

EmplifiTM AI Composer is available as part of EmplifiTM Social Marketing Cloud. For further information, book a demonstration.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform that brings marketing, commerce, and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 8,400 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, and McDonald’s, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

