Emplifi Bolsters Customer Engagement Solutions to Enable Brands to Meet Rising Demands of the Modern Consumer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, a leading unified customer engagement platform, today announced its Spring ‘23 release, a summary of product features delivered over the last three months, including innovative enhancements and workflow improvements to empower organizations to reach the modern consumer across digital-and-social-first channels. Emplifi is continuously releasing new features and functionalities within its customer engagement platform, this release highlights a selection of innovative functionalities delivered across its Social Marketing, Commerce and Service clouds.

“Our goal is to bring innovation to the forefront of customer engagement technology. We want to provide brands the tools to operate efficiently and optimize revenue, while also engaging with their audience and improving customer retention,” said Emplifi Chief Technology Officer Todd McCaslin. “Businesses need to be smart with their decisions and strategic approach to stand out among competitors. While this is always the case, it’s even more relevant in the current economic climate.”

“Emplifi’s core differentiator in the marketplace is its unified engagement platform. Our Platform Intelligence Engine architecture combines foundational AI, automation, rule-based decisions, routing, and analytics across all our solution areas in marketing, commerce and care,” said McCaslin.

The Spring ‘23 product features release is a summary of functionalities made to date this year and includes –

Social Marketing:

Emplifi UGC provides marketing teams with user-generated content creation, management, and publishing tools within the Social Marketing Cloud user interface. As a result of Emplifi’s acquisition of PixleeTurn-To, the offering puts customers at the center of brand storytelling by contributing to authenticity and trust, which can help improve engagement and conversion across key marketing channels.

Emplifi Care now supports bidirectional integration with Salesforce CRM. Social media and community managers can capture, manage and close out inquiries as a customer case record in Salesforce to improve response time and customer satisfaction.

Emplifi Unified Analytics brings together paid, earned and owned social media, competitive analysis and voice of customer tools – data provides actionable insights and more informed decision-making.

Commerce:

Emplifi Ratings and Reviews releases include sellers’ rating widget and the redesign of review moderation. When researching products online, customer reviews and ratings are the most influential factor in purchasing decisions – outranking aspects such as price, return policy, and shipping costs. Commerce teams can use their customer base to boost conversion rates through increased social proof.

Emplifi Live Advisor enhanced chat, call, and video support online and across social media channels provides customers with a personalized shopping experience in the comfort of their preferred location. Before engaging in a call, customers have the option for chat-first support with a live advisor on a user interface that accommodates 30 languages. They can then proceed to a one-to-one or one-to-few live video call with a click of a button. Social media is the go-to place for shopping experiences and customer care, but there is often more than one person involved in the purchase decision. Brands and retailers can enable the same live video call from social channels to multiple individuals, providing an inclusive, collaborative purchase journey.

Service & Care:

Emplifi Voice of Customer tools now have pre-designed survey templates to assist businesses in collecting feedback on web interaction, UI/UX, product, or customer service across channels, with the option to export results to business intelligence tools to inform decision-makers in their strategic approach.

Emplifi Bot’s intent capabilities make the chatbot think smarter, faster and more human-like. These improvements along with functionalities such as adding notes to Bots, allow greater collaboration within service teams to better manage customer questions and interactions.

