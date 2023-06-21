Emplifi AI Composer Wins Top Honors as “Best Text Generative AI Solution” in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Emplifi’s Unparalleled Excellence in Text Generation, Cementing its Leadership in the Field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, a leading unified customer engagement platform, today announced that its Emplifi AI Composer solution has been selected as the winner of the “Best Text Generative AI Solution” award in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Emplifi AI Composer is a solution that generates ready-to-publish social media copy. Brands can leverage AI conversational technology directly from the Emplifi™ Social Marketing Cloud to increase efficiency and improve their content velocity.

The solution prompts social media teams to input their message instructions and select various customizations such as tone or emojis. It then modifies and enriches this content before using the OpenAI GPT-3 framework to generate the expected ready-to-publish social media copy.

Real-time performance analytics including monitoring competitive content as well as market trends is also included. Analytics and insights from campaigns can be used for better decision-making to inform and improve social media strategy.

“Managing an omnichannel approach to social media can be costly and resource intensive. Marketing teams are looking to increase efficiencies across their social platforms, so they can do more with less,” said Zarnaz Arlia, CMO, Emplifi. “For businesses seeking operational efficiency, Emplifi AI Composer saves on the resources associated with traditional content creation methods. We’re honored that AI Breakthrough recognizes how our solution is delivering quality content while also helping marketing teams spend more time strategizing versus churning out repetitive content at speed.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“We chose Emplifi AI Composer as the ‘Best Text Generative AI Solution’ because it helps brands keep up and stand out in a competitive and crowded marketplace. Consumers are digital and social-first, and constant social media content is in high demand, putting tremendous pressure on creators,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Emplifi™ AI Composer helps mitigate burnout experienced by social media marketing professionals due to these high content demands and the stress of the job. The end result is both easing the burden of creating multiple post variations and delivering relevant consumer-centric content.”

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi is a partner to the major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Snapchat.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision, and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

