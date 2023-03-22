Empire State Realty Trust Recognized as 2023 Great Place to Work in First Year of Participation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) – the REIT that owns and manages the Empire State Building and other office, retail, and multifamily assets in NYC and the NY metro area as well as the world-famous Empire State Building Observatory – announced today that it is officially Certified™ as a Great Place to Work®. The prestigious recognition is awarded to top organizations by Great Place To Work, based on a rigorous methodology, as well as validated employee feedback and experiences.

“We owe the achievement of our goals, to lease space, sell observatory tickets, manage our balance sheet, and meet our ESG goals to our ESRT team, with whom we celebrate and to whom we thank for their contributions,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. “The most important asset to ESRT is our team, and we are delighted that our company culture, healthy work environment, and employee experiences earn us this important recognition as a 2023 Great Place to Work.”

ESRT prioritizes a safe and respectful workplace for all and invests in the health and wellness of employees to attract, develop, and retain top-tier talent. The company values continuous employee development and encourages them to excel in their roles and adapt to emerging business needs. The REIT provides a wealth of learning and development programs, educational seminars, and a tuition reimbursement program to strengthen and enhance talent abilities. ESRT was also selected for the 2022 and 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which showcases the company’s commitment to diversity and gender equality in the workplace with progress in female leadership, programs for employee training and education, enhanced benefits programs and an inclusive culture.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Empire State Realty Trust is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

More information about ESRT’s ESG initiatives and leadership can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – the World’s Most Famous Building – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2022, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

