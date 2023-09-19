Emergent Risk International Announces 2023-2024 Client Advisory Board

NEWPORT, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Board–Emergent Risk International (ERI), a leading risk management and intelligence consulting firm, has appointed eight distinguished industry leaders to its 2023-2024 client advisory board. The board will provide leadership insight which will help drive ERI products and services that will meet and exceed the highest standards of its clients.

“We are honored to have this deeply experienced group support our mission of superior client service,” said Meredith Wilson, ERI’s founder and chief executive officer. “Their careers span decades and include service in both the government and private sector, in a variety of senior risk, intelligence, business and security management positions. Their judgment and insight will help ERI maintain its forward-thinking and pro-active approach as we strive to provide the most effective products for clients in today’s dynamic and ever-evolving risk environment. I look forward to working with them in the year ahead.”

Appointed to the 2023-2024 Client Advisory Board are:

Scott Lindahl

Vice President of Corporate Services and Chief Security Officer

The Kellogg Company

Arian Avila

Vice President, Security Operations and Solutions

Capital One

Alan Borntrager

Global Head of Corporate Security Services

Dell Technologies

Melissa Zellner

Executive Director, Security and Resilience

Organon

John Robert

Director, Global Intelligence and Protection

Dow

Suzanna Morrow

Director of Global Security Analysis and Due Diligence

Meta

Jeremy Rodrigues

Senior Director, Enterprise Security

Excelerate Energy

Christina Palicsar

Global Threat Analysis Manager

Google Data Centers

About Emergent Risk International (ERI):

Emergent Risk International is a strategic intelligence and advisory firm specializing in crafting business-centered risk intelligence, technology, staffing, training and consulting solutions to address geopolitical, regulatory and security risk for your business. Please reach out and let us know how we can help you. Learn more by visiting https://emergentriskinternational.com/.

Contacts

Emergent Risk International, Communications Team

eriteam@emergentriskinternational.com
https://emergentriskinternational.com/

