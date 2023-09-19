Emergent Risk International Announces 2023-2024 Client Advisory Board

NEWPORT, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Board–Emergent Risk International (ERI), a leading risk management and intelligence consulting firm, has appointed eight distinguished industry leaders to its 2023-2024 client advisory board. The board will provide leadership insight which will help drive ERI products and services that will meet and exceed the highest standards of its clients.





“We are honored to have this deeply experienced group support our mission of superior client service,” said Meredith Wilson, ERI’s founder and chief executive officer. “Their careers span decades and include service in both the government and private sector, in a variety of senior risk, intelligence, business and security management positions. Their judgment and insight will help ERI maintain its forward-thinking and pro-active approach as we strive to provide the most effective products for clients in today’s dynamic and ever-evolving risk environment. I look forward to working with them in the year ahead.”

Appointed to the 2023-2024 Client Advisory Board are:

Scott Lindahl



Vice President of Corporate Services and Chief Security Officer



The Kellogg Company

Arian Avila



Vice President, Security Operations and Solutions



Capital One

Alan Borntrager



Global Head of Corporate Security Services



Dell Technologies

Melissa Zellner



Executive Director, Security and Resilience



Organon

John Robert



Director, Global Intelligence and Protection



Dow

Suzanna Morrow



Director of Global Security Analysis and Due Diligence



Meta

Jeremy Rodrigues



Senior Director, Enterprise Security



Excelerate Energy

Christina Palicsar



Global Threat Analysis Manager



Google Data Centers

About Emergent Risk International (ERI):

Emergent Risk International is a strategic intelligence and advisory firm specializing in crafting business-centered risk intelligence, technology, staffing, training and consulting solutions to address geopolitical, regulatory and security risk for your business. Please reach out and let us know how we can help you. Learn more by visiting https://emergentriskinternational.com/.

