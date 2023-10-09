Embrace the Halloween Fun with New Generative AI Features and Spooky-Themed Content Across Perfect Corp.’s Suite of YouCam Apps

Over 300 Halloween-themed photo frames, stickers, collages, backgrounds, and more, enhanced with generative AI features, are taking Halloween fun to the next level.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, as well as the developer of the YouCam suite of apps, which currently has over 1 billion downloads globally, is launching new Halloween-themed Generative AI-powered features, including AI Avatar characters, AI Fashion costume styles, AI Selfie art pieces, and AI Art (Text to Image) to help maximize Halloween creativity and fun. Alongside these new Generative AI features, a full collection of Halloween make-up looks, frames, stickers, and more has been designed to enchant and surprise users. These enhancements enable users to explore limitless possibilities in self-expression, makeup artistry, and fashion, making this Halloween season truly unforgettable. With YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Video, and the latest YouCam AI Pro, YouCam’s latest Halloween offerings promise to bring a touch of magic to your digital experience this October.









GenAI Technology – The Magic Behind the Scenes



YouCam’s latest Halloween features are powered by generative AI technology, including AI Avatars, AI Fashion, AI Selfie, and AI Art.

⬧ AI Avatar: 7 new AI Avatar options enable users to transform their digital personas into Halloween-inspired characters, including a ghost queen, supernatural creatures, gothic aesthetics, and more.

⬧ AI Fashion: 7 new virtual Halloween costumes, such as “cursed carnival”, “witching hour”, and “gothic”, allow users to discover spine-chilling styles with YouCam’s AI Fashion feature.

⬧ AI Selfie: 4 captivating new themes instantly transform ordinary selfies into Halloween-themed magic.

⬧ AI Art (Text to Image): With this new feature, anyone can become an artist for Halloween, turning creative ideas into works of art effortlessly. Users are invited to explore the unique AI algorithm that turns textual descriptions into specific artistic stylized visuals.

These additions not only open the door to easily accessible generative AI but also ignite a spark of boundless creativity encouraging users to experiment with self expression.

Aspiring to Spark Halloween Creativity Across the Globe



Looks, effects, backgrounds, collages, and other captivating app content have taken center stage as Halloween photo-editing essentials every year. “With the launch of generative AI features in YouCam apps, a wealth of creative potential is waiting to be unleashed.” Alice Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp., shared, “We’re thrilled to witness how our cutting-edge AI-powered tools will spark users’ creativity and redefine the ways they express themselves during the 2023 Halloween season.”

YouCam’s Halloween-themed AI features, including AI Avatars, AI Fashion, AI Selfie, and AI Art, will be available to users in a special Halloween update available on iOS and Android devices.

YouCam Makeup: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/apps/ymk

YouCam Perfect: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/apps/ycp

YouCam Video: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/apps/ycv

YouCam AI Pro (iOS only): https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/apps/yca

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys and equipping brands with next-generation consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

