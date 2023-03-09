Elevance Health to Host Investor Conference

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) will host an Investor Conference with analysts and investors on March 23, 2023 in New York City. The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions with the company’s senior leadership team.

The conference will be webcast live beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and will conclude by 12:00 p.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to register and access the webcast here, or visit the Investor Relations section at ElevanceHealth.com to register. Please visit the Elevance Health website at least 15 minutes early to register and install any necessary audio software.

Presentations from the conference will be available for download on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website at www.elevancehealth.com.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

