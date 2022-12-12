El Diario Wins Big at the National Association of Hispanic Publications Awards 2022

The Longest-Running Spanish-language Daily Newspaper in the United States Won 15 Awards at the NAHP Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–El Diario, the longest-running Spanish-language daily newspaper, was recognized for its achievements in print and digital media by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP). The annual awards ceremony celebrates the best in Hispanic media and publishing with this year’s event honoring the NAHP’s 40th anniversary.

“Our newsroom is very proud to be recognized by the National Association of Hispanic Publications. The José Martí Awards reminds us more than ever how important it is to our readers to have a media outlet like El Diario, the oldest Hispanic newspaper in the U.S., as a reliable source of information and advocate in our community,” said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor of El Diario.

“These awards solidify Impremedia as the most trusted source of information in Spanish-language content in the United States at a time when we need reputable voices that serve the community more than ever. This would not be possible without the excellence and commitment of both our print and digital editorial teams,” said Iván Adaime, President of Impremedia.

El Diario was awarded the following:

GOLD AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT SECTION

GOLD AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING FOOD SECTION

GOLD AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING AUTO SECTION

GOLD AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT ARTICLE



Celebran la Navidad con música mexicana de la época colonial, Irene Tostado

GOLD AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING EDUCATION ARTICLE



Estudiantes de NY desamparados siguen relegados, Edwin Martínez

SILVER AWARD – OUTSTANDING HISPANIC DAILY

SILVER AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING LOCAL POLITICAL ARTICLE



Movida de ajedrez para elegir al próximo presidente del Concejo, Edwin Martinez

SILVER AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING NATIONAL / INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS ARTICLE



5 Bene”cios para los hispanos en la ley de infraestructura de $1.2 billones de Biden, Jesús García

SILVER AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING SPORTS ARTICLE



Medvedev arruina la “esta de Djokovic, Rafael Cores

BRONZE AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SECTION

BRONZE AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING SPECIAL SECTION (Educación)

BRONZE AWARD WINNER – OUTSTANDING EDITORIAL COLUMN – SPANISH



Ya lo vivimos con Trump, no permitamos que los republicanos regresen a CA, Agustín Durán

BRONZE AWARD – OUTSTANDING FRONT PAGE DESIGN

BRONZE AWARD – OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY PHOTO



Con pancartas en mano, decenas de vendedores participaron en la manifestación, Edwin Martinez

​​About El Diario

Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States. Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it is known nowadays. The newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.

About Impremedia

Impremedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States. The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes the three largest and oldest Spanish-Language newspapers in the United States, La Opinión, El Diario NY and La Raza, and Lifestyle brands like Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), Bien Bonita, (Beauty), and La Vibra (Entertainment), attracts more than 30 million monthly users worldwide.

About My Code

My Code is the leading media company representing the multicultural landscape of America by amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including: A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code. My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, AAPI, multicultural female and LGBTQ+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. In 2022, the company acquired Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) and continues to expand its portfolio to better serve brands and advertisers. Today, My Code’s employee base is 85% multicultural, 77% Hispanic/Latinx, and 60% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

