EIN Brings the DriveH2 Movement to Mashup LA

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EIN–A gathering of leading influencers, content creators and tastemakers convened at the Mashup LA party in Beverly Hills last week. The VIPs in attendance got a glimpse of the future of zero emission transportation thanks to the DriveH2 campaign, a public service initiative by environmental nonprofit EIN and its message of a hydrogen powered future.

Since 2017, Mashup LA is the premier VIP event for brands to meet with influencers. With engaging branded experiences and 150 top influencers, Mashup LA creates a space for brands and influencers to organically build relationships and share new products and campaigns! The event serves as a one-stop-shop where brands can meet emerging and established influencers from a variety of genres from every platform, including blogs, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc.

EIN showcased the Toyota Mirai, a groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell powered car. Mashup LA featured three striking vehicles on display at the event alongside DriveH2 ambassadors to answer questions about the cars.

EIN has facilitated hydrogen-powered vehicle donations to impactful non-profit organizations such as the American Red Cross, Petersen Automotive Museum (for education programs), Social Justice Learning Institute, ThinkWatts LA, Via Care, After-School All-Stars, Valley CAN and Acceler8 and were in attendance at Mashup LA to raise awareness of the zero emission alternatives provided by fuel cell electric vehicles.

“It was gratifying to see so many influencers here at Mashup LA interested in learning about the DriveH2 movement and exploring solutions with us,” said Brian Goldstein, EIN’s Executive Director. “The time for hydrogen powered transportation is now. Spreading the word about viable, planet-friendly innovations and solutions to the gas and emissions crises at events such as this are critical. If we are to effectively meet emission reduction goals, governmental and private investments in H2 are critical.”

About EIN and the DriveH2 Campaign

DriveH2 is a public service initiative by Energy Independence Now (EIN), the only environmental nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and renewable hydrogen infrastructure for transportation, renewable energy storage and deep decarbonization. The organization engages in comprehensive research, policy advocacy and public outreach to promote the widespread adoption of a diverse zero emissions portfolio.

