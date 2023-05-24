Edtech Startup VIAS Campus Management Raises $3.3 Million Series A Round, Welcomes New Board Members

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIAS Campus Management, an edtech software company offering a comprehensive student information system (SIS) for higher education institutions, has completed its Series A funding round, securing a $3.3 million investment from Arthur Ventures.

With its innovative approach to campus management, VIAS helps higher education institutions streamline their operations. The funding round unlocks the next phase of development for VIAS. “Our Series A is an exciting catalyst for our growth,” said Tyler Caldwell, CEO of VIAS. “The round will enable us to accelerate product development, expand our team, and better serve our customers.”

Founded in 2020, VIAS emerged from one college’s unmet needs for a modern SIS that integrates campus operations into a single platform. Recognizing the limitations of existing solutions, including outdated technology, limited functionality, and prohibitively high costs, the college operators sought to create a transformative SIS built by industry professionals, leading to the creation of VIAS.

Since its inception, VIAS has been overwhelmed with demand, clearly meeting an underserved market need for a new type of SIS. VIAS now serves campuses across the country and the Series A funding round will propel the company’s reach even further.

Commenting on the investment, Arthur Ventures added, “As the global education market continues to thrive, we recognize the disruptive potential of edtech. We are impressed by VIAS’ innovative platform and are excited to support the company’s growth. By investing in VIAS, we are investing in the future of higher education and the limitless potential of tomorrow’s leaders.”

VIAS is also pleased to announce the addition of two accomplished board members, Ryan Kruizenga and Amanda Greene. Ryan, a Partner at Arthur Ventures since 2016, brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Mainsail Partners, Summit Partners, and Piper Jaffray. Amanda is Oyster’s SVP of Customer Experience and Operations and previously served as Head of Global Operations Strategic Planning at Airbnb.

“We warmly welcome Amanda and Ryan to our board,” said Caldwell. “Their expertise in scaling startups will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

VIAS’ achievements demonstrate its growing prominence in the edtech industry as it leads advancements in campus management systems with technological breakthroughs.

For more information about VIAS, please visit www.getvias.com.

About VIAS Campus Management

Founded in 2020, VIAS offers a comprehensive student information system, streamlining operations and increasing operational efficiency across the student lifecycle, including admissions, financial aid, accounting, accreditation, and career services. Visit online at www.getvias.com or follow VIAS on LinkedIn.

About Arthur Ventures

Arthur Ventures is a Minneapolis-based early growth capital firm that leads investments in B2B software companies. Since 2013, they have partnered with 50+ companies across the United States and Canada. Arthur Ventures manages $1.1 billion and is actively investing out of its $300 million fifth fund. For more information, visit www.arthurventures.com.

