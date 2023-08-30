Edgio to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on September 12, 2023

The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2023 on September 12, 2023, regaining compliance with the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO) (the “Company” or “Edgio”), the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT).





The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 (The Form 10-Q), at the same time, which will make it fully compliant with the requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”).

Edgio will hold a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter 2023 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the United States or (646) 307-1963 internationally, and reference the conference ID 7179917. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on Edgio’s investor site, http://investors.edg.io, and a replay of the call will be available on the site following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s current expectations and intentions with respect to the timing of filing the Form 10-Q and statements regarding the Company’s compliance with the Listing Rule. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and the Company cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those factors disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at https://investors.edg.io/ and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release is as of August 30, 2023, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Edgio:

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations



Sameet Sinha (602) 850-4973



ir@edg.io