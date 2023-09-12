Edgio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

With 10-Q filed, Company regains compliance with applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules
Q2 2023 revenue of $95.8 million, 51% year over year growth
Applications bookings QTD in 3Q 2023 already ahead of 2Q 2023 levels and more than double from 1Q 2023 bookings
YTD 2023 Capital expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, was $2.6 million or 1.3% of revenue
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO) (Edgio), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 along with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023. With this filing, the Company is now compliant with the periodic reporting requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”).
“We had a stronger than expected second quarter with better financial performance and significant improvements in leading indicators. Our transformation is on track and we expect second quarter revenue to be the low point for the year as revitalized sales and commercial motions are reducing churn, driving new product adoption, and increasing conversion of our growing pipeline,” said Bob Lyons, President and CEO of Edgio. “Driven by sustained revenue growth, gross margin expansion and cost savings, we expect to deliver substantial year over year improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2024.”
Recent Business Highlights:
- QTD Applications bookings already ahead of second quarter levels with new client wins and existing client expansion
- QTD Applications bookings more than doubled from bookings in 1Q 2023
- Customer churn was 1% in the second quarter versus 4% in 4Q22 and logo churn declined 40% in the same period
- Continued new product momentum with API Security solution in General Availability
- Awarded “Competitive Strategy Leadership Award” by Frost & Sullivan
- On track to operationalize approximately $85-90 million of expected run rate cost savings, by end of 2023 and forecasted higher by end of 2024
- Bolstered leadership team with the appointment of Todd Hinders as Chief Revenue Officer
- Notable wins for Applications include a 15,000 employee safety & security solutions company in Europe, a leading Asian webtoon company, a leading global consumer brand and an IR500 domestic pet supplies retailer.
- Achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency designation with Edgio’s Applications Platform and Uplynk now available in AWS Marketplace.
Second Quarter Financial highlights:
Revenue
- Revenue of $95.8 million, 51% year over year growth due to the inclusion of the Edgecast acquisition. Sequential decline of 6.1% was driven by normal summer seasonality and previously communicated churn and elongated booking cycle.
Gross margin
- GAAP gross margin was 26.4%, compared to 28.4% year over year and 30.4% quarter over quarter.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 26.9%, compared to 29.1% year over year and 31.2% quarter over quarter.
- Cash gross margin was 30.8%, compared to 39.7% year over year and 34.7% quarter over quarter. Cash gross margin was impacted by the seasonal decline in traffic consistent with having a high fixed cost structure, partially offset by savings from previously announced cost containment efforts.
Operating expenses
- GAAP operating expenses, including share-based compensation of $3.4 million, restructuring charges of $3.3 million to achieve cost synergies, restatement related expenses of $2.6 million, and acquisition and legal related expenses of $1.0 million, were 61% of revenue versus 62.4% in the first quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, were 50.7% of revenue versus 54.3% in the first quarter of 2023.
- Cash operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, depreciation and amortization were 44.8% of revenue versus 48.8% in the first quarter of 2023. Sequential decline in cash operating expenses was primarily due to realization of cost savings from previously announced cost containment efforts.
Adjusted EBITDA
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $13.4 million, compared to a loss of $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 due to lower gross profit partially offset by realization of cost savings.
Capital Expenditure
- Year-to-date capital expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, was $2.6 million or 1.3% of revenue.
- We expect to continue to be efficient with our capital expenditure as a result of stronger operational discipline, leveraging our excess capacity and due to higher revenue contribution from software solutions that have lower capital requirements.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $36.2 million for the quarter, compared to $48.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.
- Cash flow used in operations during the quarter was $12.4 million.
2023 Guidance:
“Our second quarter performance and early signs of positive momentum in leading indicators demonstrates our strategy and execution are on track. We are focused on growing the business with the right economic model and get it to a sustainable trajectory soon,” said Stephen Cumming, CFO, “We expect sequential revenue growth for the rest of the year, with associated improvements in cash gross margins. Combined with a meaningful step down in our operating expense structure, we reiterate our expectation for Adjusted EBITDA break even in the fourth quarter.”
For 2023, our guidance is unchanged and we are currently expecting:
- Revenue between $392 million and $398 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA range of negative $37 million to negative $31 million, implying Adjusted EBITDA margin between negative 9.5% and negative 8%.
- Capital expenditure between $10 million and $13 million, implying 2.5% and 3.5% of revenue.
Financial Tables
|
Edgio, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
36,188
|
|
|
$
|
32,787
|
|
|
$
|
55,275
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
15,396
|
|
|
|
18,734
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
63,563
|
|
|
|
82,461
|
|
|
|
84,627
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
36,778
|
|
|
|
36,987
|
|
|
|
36,374
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
136,684
|
|
|
|
168,004
|
|
|
|
195,115
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
73,667
|
|
|
|
72,976
|
|
|
|
73,467
|
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
|
4,816
|
|
|
|
5,053
|
|
|
|
5,290
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
|
2,388
|
|
|
|
2,338
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
168,775
|
|
|
|
168,961
|
|
|
|
169,156
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
80,948
|
|
|
|
86,348
|
|
|
|
91,661
|
|
Other assets
|
|
2,582
|
|
|
|
2,586
|
|
|
|
5,353
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
470,397
|
|
|
$
|
506,316
|
|
|
$
|
542,380
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
63,799
|
|
|
$
|
48,312
|
|
|
$
|
52,776
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
10,132
|
|
|
|
10,500
|
|
|
|
9,286
|
|
Operating lease liability obligations
|
|
3,621
|
|
|
|
4,483
|
|
|
|
4,557
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
3,155
|
|
|
|
3,286
|
|
|
|
3,133
|
|
Financing obligations
|
|
8,944
|
|
|
|
6,839
|
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
55,271
|
|
|
|
76,947
|
|
|
|
76,160
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
144,922
|
|
|
|
150,367
|
|
|
|
152,258
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
123,070
|
|
|
|
122,849
|
|
|
|
122,631
|
|
Operating lease liability obligations, less current portion
|
|
7,730
|
|
|
|
8,066
|
|
|
|
9,181
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,431
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
596
|
|
Deferred revenue, less current portion
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
|
2,333
|
|
|
|
2,949
|
|
Financing obligations, less current portion
|
|
14,208
|
|
|
|
12,738
|
|
|
|
13,784
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
858
|
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
|
1,658
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
294,466
|
|
|
|
297,676
|
|
|
|
303,057
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 223,380, 222,702, and 222,232 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
Common stock contingent consideration
|
|
16,300
|
|
|
|
16,300
|
|
|
|
16,300
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
814,405
|
|
|
|
811,571
|
|
|
|
807,507
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(11,321
|
)
|
|
|
(11,430
|
)
|
|
|
(11,665
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(643,676
|
)
|
|
|
(608,024
|
)
|
|
|
(573,041
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
175,931
|
|
|
|
208,640
|
|
|
|
239,323
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
470,397
|
|
|
$
|
506,316
|
|
|
$
|
542,380
|
|
Edgio, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Percent
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Percent
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
$
|
95,765
|
|
|
$
|
101,948
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
$
|
63,586
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
$
|
197,713
|
|
|
$
|
118,925
|
|
|
66
|
%
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services (1)
|
|
66,742
|
|
|
|
67,353
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
38,718
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
134,095
|
|
|
|
71,391
|
|
|
88
|
%
|
Depreciation — network
|
|
3,788
|
|
|
|
3,610
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
6,791
|
|
|
(44
|
)%
|
|
|
7,398
|
|
|
|
12,639
|
|
|
(41
|
)%
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
70,530
|
|
|
|
70,963
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
45,509
|
|
|
55
|
%
|
|
|
141,493
|
|
|
|
84,030
|
|
|
68
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
25,235
|
|
|
|
30,985
|
|
|
(19
|
)%
|
|
|
18,077
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
56,220
|
|
|
|
34,895
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
Gross profit percentage
|
|
26.4
|
%
|
|
|
30.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
28.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
28.4
|
%
|
|
|
29.3
|
%
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
14,480
|
|
|
|
16,836
|
|
|
(14
|
)%
|
|
|
26,812
|
|
|
(46
|
)%
|
|
|
31,316
|
|
|
|
42,645
|
|
|
(27
|
)%
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
16,167
|
|
|
|
19,622
|
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
|
|
10,834
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
35,789
|
|
|
|
18,461
|
|
|
94
|
%
|
Research and development (1)
|
|
18,739
|
|
|
|
21,016
|
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
|
|
12,171
|
|
|
54
|
%
|
|
|
39,755
|
|
|
|
21,749
|
|
|
83
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,692
|
|
|
|
5,607
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
1,508
|
|
|
277
|
%
|
|
|
11,299
|
|
|
|
2,540
|
|
|
345
|
%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
567
|
%
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
|
(24
|
)%
|
|
|
3,836
|
|
|
|
5,066
|
|
|
(24
|
)%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
58,414
|
|
|
|
63,581
|
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
|
|
55,693
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
121,995
|
|
|
|
90,461
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
Operating loss
|
|
(33,179
|
)
|
|
|
(32,596
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(37,616
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(65,775
|
)
|
|
|
(55,566
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,701
|
)
|
|
|
(1,577
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(1,458
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(3,278
|
)
|
|
|
(2,888
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Interest income
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(545
|
)
|
|
|
(809
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(1,146
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(1,354
|
)
|
|
|
(1,859
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Total other expense
|
|
(2,094
|
)
|
|
|
(1,989
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(2,571
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(4,083
|
)
|
|
|
(4,687
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(35,273
|
)
|
|
|
(34,585
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(40,187
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(69,858
|
)
|
|
|
(60,253
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(19,589
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
|
(19,383
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(35,652
|
)
|
|
|
(34,983
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(20,598
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(70,635
|
)
|
|
|
(40,870
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
222,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
151,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
222,688
|
|
|
|
143,652
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
222,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
151,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
222,688
|
|
|
|
143,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes share-based compensation and acquisition and legal related charges (see supplemental table for figures)
|
Edgio, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Data
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30.
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30.
|
|
June 30.
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Share-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
$
|
321
|
|
$
|
679
|
|
$
|
326
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
$
|
734
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
2,166
|
|
|
2,567
|
|
|
4,269
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
375
|
|
|
617
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
992
|
|
|
2,557
|
Research and development
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
2,488
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
6,743
|
Total share-based compensation
|
$
|
3,359
|
|
$
|
5,200
|
|
$
|
7,291
|
|
$
|
8,559
|
|
$
|
14,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
$
|
182
|
|
$
|
111
|
|
$
|
70
|
|
$
|
293
|
|
$
|
70
|
General and administrative
|
|
261
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
14,522
|
|
|
850
|
|
|
19,629
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
49
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
—
|
Research and development
|
|
549
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
22
|
Total acquisition and legal related charges
|
$
|
1,041
|
|
$
|
1,152
|
|
$
|
14,614
|
|
$
|
2,193
|
|
$
|
19,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Network-related depreciation
|
$
|
3,788
|
|
$
|
3,610
|
|
$
|
6,791
|
|
$
|
7,398
|
|
$
|
12,639
|
Other depreciation and amortization
|
|
292
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
582
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
10,713
|
|
|
1,958
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
9,480
|
|
$
|
9,217
|
|
$
|
8,299
|
|
$
|
18,697
|
|
$
|
15,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of period statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approximate number of active clients
|
|
888
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of employees and employee equivalents
|
|
862
|
|
|
982
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
862
|
|
|
1,098
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that our management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net loss to be an important indicator of our overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net loss to be U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and restatement related expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and restatement related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, and they also enable us to compare against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”
Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:
- Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;
- These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;
- These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and
- Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP financial results and using Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management’s analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.
Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.
|
Edgio, Inc.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per
Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per
Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per
Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per
Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per
Share
|
U.S. GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(35,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,983
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
$
|
(70,635
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,870
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
5,200
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
7,291
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
8,559
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
14,303
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
3,836
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
5,066
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Acquisition and legal related expenses
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
19,721
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
10,713
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(19,708
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,425
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
7,058
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
(40,133
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
598
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
222,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
151,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
222,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
143,652
|
|
Edgio, Inc.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
U.S. GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(35,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,983
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(70,635
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,870
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,480
|
|
|
|
9,217
|
|
|
|
8,299
|
|
|
|
18,697
|
|
|
|
15,179
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
1,701
|
|
|
|
1,577
|
|
|
|
1,458
|
|
|
|
3,278
|
|
|
|
2,888
|
|
Interest and other (income) expense
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
805
|
|
|
|
1,799
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
(19,589
|
)
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
|
(19,383
|
)
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(23,699
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23,379
|
)
|
|
$
|
(29,317
|
)
|
|
$
|
(47,078
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,387
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
5,200
|
|
|
|
7,291
|
|
|
|
8,559
|
|
|
|
14,303
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
|
|
3,836
|
|
|
|
5,066
|
|
Acquisition and legal related expenses
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
|
|
19,721
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(13,375
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,352
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,044
|
)
|
|
$
|
(27,727
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,297
|
)
|
Edgio, Inc.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2022
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2022
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
25,235
|
|
|
$
|
30,985
|
|
|
$
|
18,077
|
|
|
$
|
56,220
|
|
|
$
|
34,895
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
734
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
25,738
|
|
|
$
|
31,775
|
|
|
$
|
18,473
|
|
|
$
|
57,513
|
|
|
$
|
35,699
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
|
31.2
|
%
|
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
|
|
30.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative expense
|
$
|
14,480
|
|
|
$
|
16,836
|
|
|
$
|
26,812
|
|
|
$
|
31,316
|
|
|
$
|
42,645
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
2,166
|
|
|
|
2,567
|
|
|
|
4,269
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
|
14,522
|
|
|
|
850
|
|
|
|
19,629
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|
$
|
10,480
|
|
|
$
|
12,656
|
|
|
$
|
10,124
|
|
|
$
|
23,136
|
|
|
$
|
18,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing expense
|
$
|
16,167
|
|
|
$
|
19,622
|
|
|
$
|
10,834
|
|
|
$
|
35,789
|
|
|
$
|
18,461
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
617
|
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
|
992
|
|
|
|
2,557
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|
$
|
15,743
|
|
|
$
|
18,963
|
|
|
$
|
9,458
|
|
|
$
|
34,706
|
|
|
$
|
15,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development expense
|
$
|
18,739
|
|
|
$
|
21,016
|
|
|
$
|
12,171
|
|
|
$
|
39,755
|
|
|
$
|
21,749
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
|
2,488
|
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
6,743
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development expense
|
$
|
16,678
|
|
|
$
|
18,118
|
|
|
$
|
8,726
|
|
|
$
|
34,796
|
|
|
$
|
14,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
5,692
|
|
|
$
|
5,607
|
|
|
$
|
1,508
|
|
|
$
|
11,299
|
|
|
$
|
2,540
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
(5,400
|
)
|
|
|
(5,313
|
)
|
|
|
(1,172
|
)
|
|
|
(10,713
|
)
|
|
|
(1,958
|
)
|
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
292
|
|
|
$
|
294
|
|
|
$
|
336
|
|
|
$
|
586
|
|
|
$
|
582
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(33,179
|
)
|
|
$
|
(32,596
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,616
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,775
|
)
|
|
$
|
(55,566
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
5,200
|
|
|
|
7,291
|
|
|
|
8,559
|
|
|
|
14,303
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
10,713
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
|
|
19,721
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
|
|
3,836
|
|
|
|
5,066
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(17,455
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,256
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,171
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,711
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,518
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP pre-tax loss
|
$
|
(35,273
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,585
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,187
|
)
|
|
$
|
(69,858
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,253
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
5,200
|
|
|
|
7,291
|
|
|
|
8,559
|
|
|
|
14,303
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
10,713
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
|
|
19,721
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
|
|
3,836
|
|
|
|
5,066
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP pre-tax loss
|
$
|
(19,329
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,027
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,531
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,356
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,785
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(35,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,983
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(70,635
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,870
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
5,200
|
|
|
|
7,291
|
|
|
|
8,559
|
|
|
|
14,303
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
10,713
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
|
|
19,721
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
|
|
3,836
|
|
|
|
5,066
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
$
|
(19,708
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,425
|
)
|
|
$
|
7,058
|
|
|
$
|
(40,133
|
)
|
|
$
|
598
|
|
Non-GAAP fully weighted-average basic shares
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
222,462
|
|
|
|
151,776
|
|
|
|
222,688
|
|
|
|
143,652
|
|
Non-GAAP fully weighted-average diluted shares
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
222,462
|
|
|
|
151,776
|
|
|
|
222,688
|
|
|
|
143,652
|
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP basic share
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP diluted share
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
