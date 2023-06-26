Edgio Provides Next-Generation Web Architecture for Tapestry Across Its Brands: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman

Unified delivery and development platform helped achieve faster page updates and user experience resulting in significant increase in revenue per user

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), a leading edge platform provider for application and content delivery, today announced a partnership with Tapestry, a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, to develop the company’s integrated web infrastructure for its family of brands. Tapestry leverages Edgio’s progressive web app and edge caching technologies to deliver the fastest and most performant web experience in the industry to its customers.





“We recognized the opportunity to shift our overall digital approach, given fundamental changes in how consumers engage with the brands that matter the most to them. As a result, we partnered with Edgio to develop a unified, cross brand, cross region digital platform that delivers a more dynamic and performant online experience,” said Noam Paransky, Chief Omni and Innovation Officer for Tapestry. “Together, we have delivered a modern headless architecture that allows our teams to quickly build and deploy high-performance brand-building experiences that delight our customers.”

“Edgio helped us unite technology, processes, and people,” said Mandeep Bhatia, VP of Global Digital Product and Omnichannel Innovation at Tapestry. “The results speak for themselves. Edgio delivered.”

Key Highlights/Facts

Overall, Edgio helped Tapestry deliver significantly faster page speeds for its various websites on the platform

Websites store the majority of their content – images and web pages – at the edge for quick and accessible retrieval. This, coupled with Edgio’s Predictive Prefetching which allows cached content to render even before a user requests it, enables significantly faster page loads

Tapestry tapped Edgio’s Expert Services team to help to build and implement a modern, headless architecture. Edgio provided product and project management, requirements analysis, technical architecture, frontend engineering, quality assurance and testing support. The partnership with Edgio provides more flexibility in all areas, from working with edge logic to UI display to controlling the site itself

“We fostered a true team mentality with Tapestry, aligning for efficiency and success – one group, one team,” said Boris Wexler, Vice President of Expert Services for Edgio. “Our number one priority from the onset of any engagement is our clients’ success. By aligning our expertise with their desired outcomes, we ensure that success is possible.”

