Edgio Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Former AWS Elemental Executive Tapped to Spearhead Global Growth

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced the appointment of Todd Hinders as its Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Hinders will lead the company’s revenue strategy and execution, overseeing sales for both Edgio’s Media and Applications groups as well as the company’s channel sales and solutions engineering. He will report directly to Edgio CEO Bob Lyons.





Hinders joins Edgio from AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services company, where he served as the head of global sales and customer success, overseeing go-to-market activities for AWS Elemental Media Services, CloudFront, Interactive Video Service, and Edge security products. Prior to AWS, Hinders held senior sales positions at Cisco, National Geographic and other leading public and private technology companies.

“We are excited to have a leader of Todd’s caliber join our team and help Edgio accelerate our growth plans,” said Lyons. “Building on our recent acquisitions, Edgio continues to execute on our strategy to be a leading solutions-based company, with a robust global edge network and expert services that power better business outcomes for our clients. Todd’s unique background in media and technology services makes him the ideal sales leader to help bring this vision to life for our customers.”

Edgio was formed in 2022 following Limelight Networks’ acquisition of Edgecast, resulting in one of the world’s largest CDN edge networks. The company’s globally scaled, edge-enabled platform for both application and media delivery provides a developer-friendly solution for companies looking to deliver content quickly and securely.

“I feel extremely privileged to be a part of Edgio during this transformative time,” said Hinders. “As I see it, there is tremendous potential for us to assist our media and entertainment clients, as well as our enterprise customers, who are seeking solution partners to power their media and applications businesses. The industry is demanding more turn-key managed offerings over do-it-yourself toolsets, and Edgio is well-positioned to meet this global demand. I am thrilled to work alongside the new management team who collectively share this vision.”

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

