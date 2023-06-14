EdgeNext Partners with Chatlabs to Offer Comprehensive Technology Solutions for Content Delivery and Social Media Expansion into China and Beyond

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cdn—EdgeNext, a leading provider of Cloud Delivery Services, announced a strategic partnership with Chatlabs, a New York City-based social experiences solutions provider, to orchestrate seamless digital experiences for brands targeting Chinese audiences.

This collaboration aims to help Chatlabs’ clients expand their footprint in China and beyond by leveraging EdgeNext’s CDN services and cutting-edge technology solutions. The partnership will offer integration with EdgeNext’s innovative platform, which includes CDN, VOD, live streaming, comprehensive cybersecurity measures, and advanced edge computing capabilities to ensure high-quality and low-latency digital experiences for end-users in China.

Robert Sha, CEO of EdgeNext, said, “Our partnership with Chatlabs enables us to combine our industry-leading CDN services with their expertise in social media strategies, creating a powerful solution tailored to the needs of businesses looking to expand their reach in the Chinese market and beyond. We are confident this collaboration will strengthen our market presence in China and beyond and provide exceptional user experiences for Chatlabs’ clients and their target audiences.”

Michel Tjoeng, SVP of Sales & Marketing of Chatlabs, added, “We are thrilled to offer brands the opportunity to grow their presence in China and beyond together with EdgeNext. By combining the power of EdgeNext’s state-of-the-art content delivery solutions with our innovative Social Experiences Platform solutions, our clients can deliver seamless, secure, and hyper-personalised digital experiences to their followers that boost engagement and nurtures loyalty, ultimately translating into conversion.”

About EdgeNext

EdgeNext is a global edge cloud service provider specializing in APAC, China, and Middle East cloud delivery, cloud security, and edge computing solutions. Powered by a strategically located, globally distributed network, innovative computing technologies, and customer-centric expert services, EdgeNext supports industry-leading brands with the capacity to deliver the most agile, rapid, and seamless content viewing experience to target audiences worldwide. EdgeNext is a partner of choice, driving significant internet traffic in the regions mentioned above by supporting and delivering high-demand videos, live streaming, sports, gaming, and performance-dependent websites or applications.

About ChatLabs:

ChatLabs helps international brands create hyper-personalised digital experiences for consumers by integrating data from social channels into their owned systems and CRM in a secure & compliant manner to automate engaging & highly-converting social customer experiences that nurture brand loyalty.

ChatLabs works with several leading global brands in the luxury, retail, financial services, tourism industries including Richemont, Chopard, Shiseido, LVMH, La Prairie, Shangri-La, United Airlines, HSBC, and more.

ChatLabs is headquartered in New York City with offices in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and London.

Visit www.chatlabs.com to learn more.

