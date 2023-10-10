Edelman Smithfield Announces Kimberly Greenberger as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edelman Smithfield, a global financial communications firm that specializes in financial markets and strategic situations, today announced that Kimberly Greenberger has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

As a sell-side analyst with over 25 years of experience in the consumer and retail industries, Greenberger brings a deep understanding of the consumer landscape, and expertise in the evolution of retailing, including emerging and disruptive business models to Edelman Smithfield. Greenberger was frequently ranked among top analysts for coverage of the retail sector by Institutional Investor and The Wall Street Journal.

Most recently, Greenberger served as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley where she focused on North American specialty apparel, department stores, and branded apparel and footwear. Prior to Morgan Stanley, she held similar roles at Citi, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse.

“We are very excited to welcome Kimberly to Edelman Smithfield and believe her over two decades of experience in the consumer and retail space will add invaluable perspective to our clients,” said Lex Suvanto, Edelman Smithfield’s Global CEO. “She knows firsthand what it takes for consumer companies to successfully position themselves within the global capital markets and we look forward to her contributing to our growing investor relations and financial communications business.”

“I am thrilled to have joined the Edelman Smithfield team,” said Greenberger. “I am impressed by the offerings and reputation Edelman Smithfield has built in the consumer and retail space, and I am excited to collaborate with the team and help the business reach its next level of success.”

Greenberger received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Colorado Boulder as well as a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

ABOUT EDELMAN SMITHFIELD

Edelman Smithfield is a financial communications boutique that specializes in financial markets and strategic situations with the full reach and resources of Edelman. The Edelman Smithfield team comprises approximately 250 advisors across more than 25 cities and 15 countries serving an expansive roster of top organizations around the world. www.EdelmanSmithfield.com.

Contacts

Nicole Harlowe



Edelman Smithfield



Senior Vice President, Strategic Situations & Investor Relations



[email protected]