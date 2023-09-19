ECS Names Rob Warren Vice President of Capture

Warren will lead team of capture managers and help drive strategic growth across company





FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capturemanagement–ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, announced that Rob Warren has been named vice president of Capture. Warren will lead ECS’ team of capture managers, oversee the company’s largest and most complex pursuits from strategy development to contract award, and help drive strategic growth across the company.

Warren has more than 20 years of experience working in federal contracting, including business development, operations management, and program management. Warren has spent the previous 17 years in various leadership roles with CACI International, Inc. overseeing growth and capture.

“Rob’s depth of experience and ability to develop effective winning strategies for large, complex efforts is a great addition to our team,” said Alex Lopez, vice president of Business Development at ECS. “With his leadership, we will continue to mature our capture processes and methodologies, expand our capture organization, and grow ECS.”

“ECS boasts a team of highly skilled and talented capture managers, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to lead them as we execute and grow this organization,” said Warren. “ECS is well-positioned as a forward-thinking systems integrator with a keen understanding of the most pressing challenges in the federal civilian and defense spaces — as well as the services and solutions that can help resolve those challenges. The future is bright, and I’m excited to be a part of these efforts.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

