ECS Announces Sponsorship with Old Glory DC for 2023 Major League Rugby Season

Company committed to growing the game of rugby in D.C. Metro Area

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, extends its sponsorship with Old Glory DC, Washington D.C.’s professional rugby team, through the 2023 Major League Rugby (MLR) Season.

ECS joins the Old Glory DC family through the company’s acquisition of Iron Vine Security which has been a premier sponsor of Old Glory since their first exhibition matches in 2019. As one of the team’s founding partners, ECS will have its logo prominently featured on the back of Old Glory DC’s jerseys and work with Old Glory DC as they grow the game of rugby in the local community and nationwide.

ECS will also take over as the title sponsor of Old Glory DC’s Shield Series, an invitational tournament organized in coordination with Young Glory, the official pathway program of Old Glory DC Rugby Football Club. The tournament will feature a series of collegiate matches held before Old Glory DC home games, aimed at growing the game of rugby in the Mid-Atlantic and highlighting the regional talent that could be heading to Major League Rugby in the future.

“We’re excited to partner with Old Glory DC,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “Old Glory DC is a fantastic partner, dedicated to on-field excellence and growing the game of rugby in our area. We’re proud to support an organization that shares our drive, values, and commitment to the local community. Up The Flags!”

“Old Glory DC is proud to have ECS as our sponsor,” said Marcelo Blanco, general manager of Old Glory DC. “ECS has been a valuable partner throughout our journey in the MLR. As a company, they are passionate rugby fans who share our values, commitment to excellence, and dedication to giving back. We’re proud to share their logo alongside our team colors.”

Old Glory DC is slated to play two preseason matches at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia on February 3 and 10 and eight home regular-season matches at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia beginning the weekend of Feb. 18.

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

