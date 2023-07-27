Earth.Vision Empowers Clients with Near Intelligence Platform, Driving Optimal Market Strategies and Closing Deals

With Near’s Privacy-Safe Platform, Earth.Vision identified customer demographics, trade area, and cannibalization risk to help its real estate clients, resulting in 488 successful projects





PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NIR #NIR—Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people and places, today announced that its customer, Earth.Vision, helped its real estate clients to identify customer demographics, analyze trade areas, and assess cannibalization risks to make informed decisions, optimize their market strategies, and close real estate transactions using Near’s Privacy-Safe Platform, resulting in 488 successfully completed projects.

Earth.Vision is a mapping and research services company providing a range of offerings to the retail-focused commercial real estate industry, such as retailers, property owners, and brokers. Based in Dallas, Texas, and armed with more than 20 years of experience, Earth.Vision provides its clients with a flexible toolbox of software, data, and processes that allows for rapid response to the ever-changing demands of the real estate industry. With the help of the Near Platform, Earth.Vision empowers its clients with the powerful information they need to inform critical business decisions, combining demographics, customer intercepts, aerials, retail, segmentation, GIS mapping, and analytics so that its clients can generate, support, and ultimately close strategic retail real estate transactions.

“Working with Near has transformed the quality of what we are able to offer our clients,” said Jeff Card, President of Earth.Vision. “Being able to inform any retailer or property owner – in aggregate – about the types of customers coming to their stores, areas they come from, and most importantly what their competitors are doing has really become the holy grail of our market research, and something we couldn’t have accomplished without the Near Platform.”

With the Near Platform, Earth.Vision was able to create 3,500 full-service location reports so its clients could understand their customer profiles, current locations, and expansion opportunities in new markets. The extra edge they are able to provide has earned them long-standing relationships with a diverse range of clients, including a total of 488 closed deals in partnership with Near.

“We take immense pride in delivering exceptional value to our customers, and it’s especially gratifying to witness Earth.Vision leverage the Near Platform to empower its retailers and property owners with unparalleled insights into their customer bases and competitors,” said Anil Mathews, CEO of Near. “This partnership truly solidifies Earth.Vision’s position as the epitome of market research excellence.”

